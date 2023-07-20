ICZOOM Group Inc. Released 2023 Interim Financial Results

-The company sustained positive net income for the six months ended December 31, 2022 -

HONG KONG, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, with its financial year ends on June 30 annually, has released its interim unaudited consolidated financial statements for the six months ended December 31, 2022. A full version of the report is available at the Company's website at http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.

Mr. Lei Xia, the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICZOOM, commented, "Despite a challenging environment, we've managed to sustain a stable position for the first half of the fiscal year 2023. Our total revenue reached $120.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.6% from $140.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year, primarily due to the business operation disruption from time to time in PRC due to restrictive measures adopted by local governments to contain the outbreak of Omicron from June to December 2022. Though revenues dipped, we proudly maintained a positive net income. Our strategic initiatives aiming at enhancing efficiency will continue to ensure our business's longevity. We're dedicated to innovation and delivering superior products and services, enabling us to navigate market flux effectively. Ongoing investments in research and development, expansion of our product portfolio, and strengthening key partnerships remain our priority. Looking ahead, we're optimistic and committed to creating values to our shareholders."

First Half of the Fiscal Year 2023 Financial and Operational Highlights

  • Total revenues were $120.2 million, compared to $140.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year.
  • Net income was $0.9 million, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of last fiscal year.
  • Total customers were 653, compared to 770 for the same period of last fiscal year.

First Half of the Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

Revenues

Total revenue was $120.2 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.5% from $140.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease was largely attributable to the business operation disruption from time to time in China due to restrictive measures adopted by local governments to control the outbreak of Omicron from June 2022 to December 2022. In addition, the total revenue was affected by the reduced demand from the customers as some of the customers stocked up heavily in last fiscal year and still carried over comparatively high inventories. The number of customers for electronic component products and services decreased by 117 or 15.2%, from 770 for the six months ended December 31, 2021 to 653 for the six months ended December 31 2022.

Revenue from sales of electronic components was $118.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.6% from $138.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease was primarily due to the decreased sales of integrated circuits("IC") as the ICs were stocked up heavily by some customers last fiscal year and the demand for them decreased during this period.

Service commission fee revenues were $1.86 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 6.8% from $2.0 million for the same period of last fiscal year. We provide customs clearance when customers purchase electronic component products directly from overseas suppliers, as well as temporary warehousing, and logistic and shipping services after the customs clearance. The decrease was primarily due to the number of customers for our services decreased by 2.2% from 135 customers for the six months ended December 31, 2021 to 132 for the six months ended December 31, 2022, which led to total merchandise value involved in the transactions decreased.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues was $117.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 14.1% from $136.3 million for the same period of last year.

Gross Profit and Gross Margin

Gross profit was $3.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 26.7% from $4.2 million for the same period of last fiscal year. Gross margin was 2.6% for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to 3.1% for the same period of last fiscal year.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses were $2.3 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 5.3% from $2.4 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

  • Selling expenses were $0.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, almost the same as selling expenses for the same period of last fiscal year.
  • General and administrative expenses were $1.4 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, decreased by 7.0% from $1.5 million for the same period of last fiscal year. The decrease was mainly due to the decrease in our salary and employee benefit expense and stock-based compensation expenses as a result of the reduced headcount.

Other Income (Expenses)

Net other income was $0.1 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net other expenses of $0.3 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Net Income

Net income was $0.93 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to $1.1 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Basic and Diluted Earnings per Share

Basic and diluted earnings per share were $0.10 and $0.10 for the six months ended December 31, 2022, respectively, compared to $0.13 and $0.11, for the same period of last fiscal year, respectively.

Balance Sheet

As of December 31, 2022, the Company had cash of $0.9 million and restricted cash of $4.0 million, compared to $1.1 million and $1.8 million as of June 30, 2022, respectively.

Cash Flow

Net cash used in operating activities was $1.9 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net cash provided by operating activities of $16,154 for the same period of last fiscal year.

Net cash used in investing activities was $94,510 for the six months ended December 31, 2022 compared to net cash provided by investing activities of $917,440 for the same period of last fiscal year.

Net cash provided by financing activities was $2.0 million for the six months ended December 31, 2022, compared to net cash used in financing activities of $5.0 million for the same period of last fiscal year.

Recent Development

On March 18, 2023, the Company announced the closing of its initial public offering (the "Offering") of 1,500,000 Class A ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$4.00 per Class A ordinary share. The Class A ordinary shares began trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market on March 15, 2023 under the ticker symbol "IZM."

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS




December 31,
2022
(Unaudited)

June 30,
2022

ASSETS





CURRENT ASSETS:





Cash

$

866,077

$

1,134,416

Restricted cash

3,950,020


1,817,607

Short-term investments

1,436


1,490

Notes receivable

-


18,000

Accounts receivable, net

83,124,017


76,020,296

Inventories, net

30,780


365,615

Advances to suppliers

1,358,170


6,613,280

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

1,738,870


2,432,913

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

91,069,370


88,403,617









Property and equipment, net

158,125


119,244

Right-of-use asset, net

549,444


692,571

Intangible assets, net

330,380


378,338

Other non-current assets

11,150


14,491

Deferred tax assets

134,171


24,751

TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS

1,183,270


1,229,395

TOTAL ASSETS

$

92,252,640

$

89,633,012









LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Short-term bank loans, net

$

12,646,565

$

11,760,387

Short-term borrowings- third-party loans

300,000


100,000

Accounts payable

59,767,305


59,558,743

Deferred revenue

2,807,848


3,651,700

Due to related parties

954,277


349,684

Taxes payable

3,023,859


2,675,002

Operating lease liability, current

250,106


232,221

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

808,809


329,924

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

80,558,769


78,657,661

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

344,815


480,436

TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITY

344,815


480,436

TOTAL LIABILITIES

80,903,584


79,138,097









COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Ordinary shares, $0.16 par value, 35,000,000 shares authorized, 8,826,374 shares
     issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2022 and June 30, 2022*:







        Class A shares, 30,000,000 shares authorized, 4,996,874 shares issued and
           outstanding

799,499


799,499

        Class B shares, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 3,829,500 shares issued and
           outstanding

612,720


612,720

Additional paid-in capital

14,557,811


14,499,213

Statutory reserve

624,097


624,097

Accumulated deficit

(6,158,753)


(7,085,470)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

913,682


1,044,856

TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

11,349,056


10,494,915

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

92,252,640

$

89,633,012

* Retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-4 reverse split on November 2020 and 1-for-2 reverse split on August
8, 2022 of the ordinary shares, see Note 16.

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME AND COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

(UNAUDITED)




For the six months ended
December 31,


2022

2021

Revenue, net





Sales of electronic components, net of sales taxes and value added taxes

$

118,348,676

$

138,531,453

Service commission fees, net of sales taxes and value added taxes

1,858,830


1,993,615

Total revenue, net

120,207,506


140,525,068

Cost of revenue

117,108,678


136,299,375

Gross profit

3,098,828


4,225,693









OPERATING EXPENSES







Selling expenses

899,314


921,587

General and administrative expenses

1,382,358


1,487,099

Total operating expenses

2,281,672


2,408,686

INCOME FROM OPERATIONS

817,156


1,817,007









OTHER INCOME (EXPENSES)







Foreign exchange transaction gain (loss)

418,866


(14,213)

Interest expense

(234,738)


(236,444)

Short-term investment income

6,913


23,981

Subsidy income

31,826


181,086

Loss from termination of the VIE agreements

-


(205,250)

Other expenses, net

(112,254)


(86,716)

Total other income (expenses), net

110,613


(337,556)

INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAX PROVISION

927,769


1,479,451

PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES

1,052


374,863

NET INCOME

926,717


1,104,588

Foreign currency translation adjustments

(131,174)


873,622

TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME

$

795,543

$

1,978,210









EARNINGS PER ORDINARY SHARE:







– BASIC

$

0.10

$

0.13

– DILUTED

$

0.10

$

0.11









WEIGHTED AVERAGE NUMBER OF ORDINARY SHARES*:







– BASIC

8,826,374


8,826,374

– DILUTED

9,547,346


9,748,141


* Retrospectively restated for effect of 1-for-4 reverse split on November 2020 and 1-for-2 reverse split on August
8, 2022 of the ordinary shares, see Note 16.


The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

ICZOOM GROUP INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)




For the six months ended
December 31,


2022

2021

Cash flows from operating activities:





Net income

$

926,717

$

1,104,588

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating
activities:







     Depreciation and amortization

89,128


88,572

     Loss (gain) from disposal of equipment

1,146



     Amortization of right-of-use assets

118,026



     Provision for inventory impairment

1,851



     Amortization of share-based compensation

58,598


161,096

     Amortization of debt issuance costs

110,219


84,095

     Deferred income tax provision

(109,627)


(7,760)

     Unrealized exchange (loss) gain

(477,112)


166,912

     Loss from termination of the VIE agreements




205,250

 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







     Notes receivable

18,000



     Accounts receivable

(8,401,208)


2,389,739

     Inventories

336,052


1,328,520

     Advances to suppliers

5,255,103


138,623

     Prepaid expenses and other current assets

689,583


(457,815)

     Other noncurrent assets





     Accounts payable

130,523


(4,366,567)

     Deferred revenue

(738,116)


(412,749)

     Taxes payable

421,917


577,378

     Operating Lease liabilities

(117,736)



     Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

(218,230)


(983,728)

Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(1,905,166)


16,154









Cash flows from investing activities:







     Purchase of property and equipment

(74,420)


(10,124)

     Proceeds from disposal of PPE

3,096



     Purchase of intangible assets

(23,186)


(1,485)

     Purchase of short-term investments

(2,701,116)


(14,625,930)

     Proceeds upon maturity of short-term investments

2,701,116


15,554,979

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(94,510)


917,440









Cash flows from financing activities:







     Proceeds from short-term bank loans

14,145,794


15,053,570

     Repayments of short-term bank loans

(12,841,626)


(20,200,000)

     Proceeds from loans payable to third-parties

360,000


700,000

     Repayments from loans payable to third-parties

(160,000)


(370,000)

     Proceeds from banker's acceptance notes payable




1,500,000

     Repayment of banker's acceptance notes payable




(1,500,035)

     Proceeds from borrowings from related parties

608,589


448,238

     Payment for deferred IPO costs

(88,810)



     Repayment of related party borrowings




(589,396)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

2,023,947


(4,957,623)

Effect of exchange rate fluctuation on cash and restricted cash

1,839,803


342,622

Net increase (decrease) in cash and restricted cash

1,864,074


(3,681,407)

Cash and restricted cash at beginning of period

2,952,023


6,808,190

Cash and restricted cash at end of period

$

4,816,097

$

3,126,783









Supplemental cash flow information







Cash paid for income taxes

$

(61,473)

$

(56,593)

Cash paid for interest

$

(234,738)

$

(236,444)

Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities







Right-of-use assets obtained in exchange for operating lease obligations

$



$




The accompanying notes are an integral part of these consolidated financial statements

