ICZOOM Group Inc. to Present Virtually at the Sidoti June Small-Cap Virtual Conference on June 14 and 15, 2023

SHENZHEN, China, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced today that the Company's key executives will participate and present virtually in both group presentations and private one-on-one meetings with analysts and investors at the Sidoti & Company June Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, June 15, 2023.

The Company's group presentation will begin at 9:15 a.m. ET on June 15, 2023, and can be accessed live at: https://sidoti.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_X2i-P6hKQfW4ef5EbhH-cQ. ICZOOM will also host virtual one-on-one meetings with investors on Wednesday and Thursday, June 14 and 15, 2023. To register for the presentation or one-on-one meetings, please visit www.sidoti.com/events.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website: http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please contact:

ICZOOM Group Inc.
Investor Relations Department
Phone: +86-(755) 88603072
Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investors Relations LLC
Tina Xiao
Phone: +1 917 609-0333
Email: [email protected]

