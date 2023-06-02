ICZOOM Group Inc. Welcomes KUU & YONGYUTAI Onto Its Electronic Component E-Commerce Platform

SHENZHEN, China, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, today announced Shenzhen Yongyutai Electronics Co., Ltd ("KUU & YONGYUTAI"), a reputable manufacturer of discrete electronic components with wide applications in fields including robotics, security, communication, auto, and medical equipment, joined Company's B2B online platform as a registered supplier.

The Company's disrupted e-commerce platform connects small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") across China in the consumer electronics, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segment with global suppliers of electronic components products by providing comprehensive solutions with regards to product offerings, real-time pricing, product searching, discount negotiation and relevant services.

KUU & YONGYUTAI is a well-known supplier that develops, designs, manufactures, and sells discrete electronic components products. Adding their products in the offerings available on the Company's platform provides the Company's customers with additional selection of high-quality products, and may not only help to retain existing customers but to attract new customers.

Mr. Lei Xia, the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Directors of ICZOOM, commented, "We are thrilled to have KUU & YONGYUTAI as a registered supplier on our platform. KUU & YONGYUTAI is a highly sought-after partner in the electronic component industry, famous for its product quality and corporate integrity. Furthermore, we will continue to expand our product offerings to benefit China's SMEs by improving their access to quality electronic components, contributing to the growth of the industry."

