ICZOOM Successfully Exhibits and Achieves Resounding Success at ELEXCON 2024 Shenzhen International Electronics Expo

HONG KONG, Aug. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) (the "Company" or "ICZOOM"), a B2B electronic component products e-commerce platform, announced that ICZOOM Participated in ELEXCON 2024 Shenzhen International Electronics Exhibition and Achieves a Successful Conclusion.

From August 27th to 29th, the ELEXCON 2024 Shenzhen International Electronics Exhibition grandly opened at the Shenzhen Futian Exhibition Center. More than 400 exhibitors participated in the exhibition. With meticulous preparation, ICZOOM attracted numerous customers to the site for consultation and negotiation, and many overseas customers also came to the site to understand our platform. Many visitors to the exhibition showed great interest in the ICZOOM. At this exhibition, ICZOOM made a comprehensive introduction and promotion to the visiting customers, attracting global traffic, and received many inquiries and intent orders, achieving good exhibition results and discovering many potential customers.

At the same time, we also invited original electronic component factory customers to our exhibition hall to share industry knowledge and related company products with us through live broadcasting.

Through this exhibition and live broadcast, both parties have gained a deeper understanding, strengthened existing cooperative relationships, and brought new opportunities for the further development of the ICZOOM.

About ICZOOM Group Inc.

ICZOOM Group Inc. (Nasdaq: IZM) is primarily engaged in sales of electronic component products to customers in Hong Kong and mainland China through its B2B e-commerce platform. These products are primarily used by China based small and medium-sized enterprises ("SMEs") in the consumer electronic industry, Internet of Things ("IoT"), automotive electronics and industry control segments. By utilizing latest technologies, the Company's platform collects, optimizes and presents product offering information from suppliers of all sizes, all transparent and available to its SME customers to compare and select. In addition to the sales of electronic component products, the Company also provides services to customers such as temporary warehousing, logistic and shipping, and customs clearance. For more information, please visit the Company's website:

http://ir.iczoomex.com/index.html.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can identify these forward-looking statements by words or phrases such as "anticipate," "estimate," "plan," "project," "continuing," "ongoing," "expect," "we believe," "we intend," "may," "should," "will," "could" and similar expressions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results and encourages investors to review other factors that may affect its future results in the Company's registration statement and other filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

