ID Card Printers Market to expand at over 4% CAGR from 2021 to 2031

Demand for ID card printers waned in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Growing demand for retransfer card printers and direct-to direct card printers in end-use segments such as educational institution, banking, healthcare, etc., is expected to drive the market substantially. South Asia Pacific, East Asia, and Europe are major markets for the ID card printers.

Request for sample PDF of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/18370

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Enhancing product quality by implementing new technologies and adopting new, tough, and long-lasting materials and printing inks with added features at a competitive price point, while focusing on bulk production of ID cards will benefit market players.

Manufacturers are focusing on introduction of new application-specific product offerings in order to better address customer requirements. Moreover, market players are found to be channelizing efforts toward strengthening their distribution channels while focusing on direct sales and expanding their footprint through online distribution partners.

Banking, followed by educational institutes, is anticipated to emerge as an opportunistic segment, owing to extended use of ID cards in these end-use sectors.

Increasing number of players focusing on R&D related to ID card printers is anticipated to have a significant contribution to market growth over the years to come.

High performance card printers hold half of the market volume share.

Global trade is projected to grow at a slow rate over the forecast period, due to gradual decline in international trade, owing to high cost involved and growing regional taxes. This will have a low-level impact on the growth of the ID card printer industry.

Demand for ID card printers witnessed a slump in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with a recorded growth of -4.2%.

Get customized report by asking an expert: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/ask-an-expert/18370

"Upsurge in generation and renewal of new ID cards from banks, educational institutions, governmental offices, and healthcare in recent years is expected to provide a stimulant aggrandizement to ID card printer sales," says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

The market is moderately consolidated with key players accounting for 35% to 30% market share. These players are likely to invest in new technology developments and expansion of their networks in order to maintain their market shares.

Some of the key players in this industry are Zebra Technologies Corporation, HP Inc., Quadient (Neopost SA), Entrust Corporation, HID Global Corporation, Valid USA, Kanematsu USA, Matica Technologies, Evolis, and MagiCARD Ltd.

Get full access of report: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/18370

Find More Valuable Insights

The research report analyzes demand for ID card printers. The global market has been analyzed with the COVID-19 impact, various macroeconomic factors, market trends & market background.

As per Persistence Market Research's research scope, the market has been analyzed on the basis of product, communication interface, technology, sales channels, end user, and region. The report provides qualitative and quantitative information on various players in this market. This report also tracks the market by both, supply side and demand side.

Related Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:

Persistence Market Research (PMR), as a 3rd-party research organization, does operate through an exclusive amalgamation of market research and data analytics for helping businesses ride high, irrespective of the turbulence faced on the account of financial/natural crunches.

Overview:

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: [email protected]

Visit Our Website: https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com

SOURCE Persistence Market Research Pvt. Ltd.