ID Dataweb VP Spencer Crane to Present on Digital Trust at 15th Annual Cyber Security Summit

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Dataweb, a recognized leader in identity threat detection and risk mitigation, today announced that Spencer Crane, Vice President of Product, will be a featured speaker at the 15th Annual Cyber Security Summit, a premier executive-level gathering focused on safeguarding critical infrastructures in an evolving threat landscape.

The 2025 Cyber Security Summit, to be held in Minneapolis, Minnesota brings together C-Suite executives, security leaders, government stakeholders, and technology innovators to exchange strategies and solutions for protecting enterprise assets. This year's theme, "Find it. Fix it. Fortify it." emphasizes the imperative to detect vulnerabilities, remediate them swiftly, and strengthen defenses continuously.

Crane's presentation, "Rebuilding Digital Trust: When and How to Use NIST IAL2," will explore the role of National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) Identity Assurance Level 2 (IAL2) in combating identity fraud, meeting regulatory requirements, and protecting sensitive transactions. Crane will address situations where NIST IAL2 may be the right fit, where it may create unnecessary friction, and consider alternatives that can provide the right balance of security and user experience.

Session details:

Title: Rebuilding Digital Trust: When and How to Use NIST IAL2

Date/Time: October 22, 2025, 8:15-8:45 AM Central Time

Location: Minneapolis Marriott Northwest, Hennepin Salon 1

"As cybercrime and identity fraud continue to evolve, we must be prepared and ensure our responses evolve even faster," noted Crane. "I look forward to sharing insights from ID Dataweb's deployments and experience working with peers at the summit to help enterprises and government agencies strengthen their identity assurance frameworks."

Now in its fifteenth year, the Cyber Security Summit is widely regarded as one of the leading executive forums for confronting the most pressing cybersecurity challenges. The event offers attendees access to deep-dive sessions, peer networking, and insight from prominent industry voices.

For more on Crane's session and event, review the event agenda.

For more information about ID Dataweb's participation in the Cyber Security Summit and other upcoming events, visit the ID Dataweb events page.

About ID Dataweb

ID Dataweb provides identity threat detection and mitigation solutions that establish cross-channel digital trust to safeguard against account takeover and other identity-related fraud. As organizations move toward 100% digital interactions with their users, they need to ensure that the digital person on the other end of the line is the physical person they expect, whether a customer, contractor, partner, or employee. ID Dataweb provides a frictionless yet highly secure process to establish digital trust with the user by verifying their identity to the highest level of assurance. For more information, visit iddataweb.com.

Media Contact:

Larry Smalheiser

For ID Dataweb

[email protected]

SOURCE ID Dataweb