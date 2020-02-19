ID Experts Announces No Cost Master Service Agreement Solution

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ID Experts , the leading pure-play data breach and identity protection services privacy technology company, unveiled a new, no cost Master Service Agreement (MSA) solution offering. ID Experts' Priority Response client partners gain access to a host of benefits, including rapid response deployment for each data incident in as little as three days, to ensure their customers are protected.

"In today's world, it's not a matter of if your company will face a digital attack, but when. ID Experts' new MSA offering provides peace of mind for forward-thinking organizations who want to prepare for and guarantee the quickest response times when one of today's inevitable data breaches comes," said ID Experts President and CEO Thomas Kelly. "We believe that companies shouldn't have to pay for data breach services before they need our help, so we're offering this agreement for free."

ID Experts' Priority Response client partners not only receive quick response deployment for each incident, but can also access preferred pricing and a dedicated project manager to guide them through the process. ID Experts offers annual breach response planning to prepare clients in the case of a data breach and also provides guaranteed service level agreement for each incident, with no charges until they need their services. ID Experts is also providing partners with a crisis communications workbook to prepare for a data breach incident.

With more than 16 years of experience providing data breach services and solutions, ID Experts is approved and trusted by a majority of the top cyber insurers and serves as the largest data breach solutions provider for the federal government. Learn more at www.idexpertscorp.com.

About ID Experts

ID Experts® is the leading pure-play consumer identity protection and privacy technology company. Its flagship digital privacy and identity protection product, MyIDCare, is built on a secure, cloud-native SaaS platform supporting easy integration and customizable embedded or paid product solutions. As the largest provider of data breach and identity protection services to the U.S. government and a trusted provider to Fortune 500-sized companies and large strategic partners, ID Experts protects over 40 million individuals from privacy risks. Visit www.idexpertscorp.com to learn more or inquire about partnering with ID Experts.

