ID Experts® Earns Recognition as 2019 Javelin Identity Protection Leader

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today ID Experts , the leading pure-play data breach and identity protection services privacy technology company, announced that its flagship product, MyIDCare ™, received Javelin Strategy & Research's prestigious distinction as a leader in the detection category of its 2019 Javelin Identity Protection Service Provider Scorecard .

"We're incredibly honored by Javelin's recognition of ID Experts' excellence in protecting consumer identities and privacy," said ID Experts President and CEO Thomas Kelly. "We're committed to offering exceptional features to prevent, detect and resolve digital attacks impacting our members as quickly and seamlessly as possible."

With the prevalence of data breaches, emergence of threats from social media and the expansion of criminal activity on the dark web, new innovative technologies are essential to address the evolving threat landscape. As a leader in threat detection, the MyIDCare platform provides competitive advantage for ID Experts and its strategic partners through features like credit monitoring from all three credit bureaus; credit reports; continuous dark web monitoring; social media privacy monitoring; concierge-style, U.S.-based identity recovery; $1 million in identity theft insurance, and more.

This year Javelin measured the availability of 116 criteria across 14 service providers that sell direct to consumers by tallying their scores in three categories: prevention, detection and resolution. Learn more about Javelin's 2019 Identity Protection Service Provider Scorecard here .

About ID Experts

ID Experts® is the leading pure-play consumer identity protection and privacy technology company. Its flagship digital privacy and identity protection product, MyIDCare, is built on a secure, cloud-native SaaS platform supporting easy integration and customizable embedded or paid product solutions. As the largest provider of data breach and identity protection services to the U.S. government and a trusted provider to Fortune 500-sized companies and large strategic partners, ID Experts protects over 40 million individuals from privacy risks. Visit www.idexpertscorp.com to learn more or inquire about partnering with ID Experts.

SOURCE ID Experts

Related Links

https://www.idexpertscorp.com

