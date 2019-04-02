ID Experts® Launches Native Mobile App for its MyIDCare™ Consumer Identity Protection Service

PORTLAND, Ore., April 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Experts, the leading pure-play privacy technology company in data breach and identity protection services, today launched its MyIDCare mobile app to improve user experience by simplifying access to identity protection services and notifications regarding potential threats and risks to their digital privacy.

This new software will enable MyIDCare members to download and use a simple, user-friendly iOS and Android app on their mobile device to interact with their identity protection services. With the MyIDCare premium subscription, the mobile app provides members the ability to instantly lock and unlock their credit file, easily check their Vantage Score, and receive push notifications and alerts regarding potential threats to their digital privacy.

"In today's alert-driven world, we're excited to offer our members an easier way to assess threats to their online identities," said ID Experts President and CEO Tom Kelly. "Our newly-launched MyIDCare mobile app allows us to more swiftly alert the millions of individuals we serve to threats to their privacy, creating a more streamlined experience of our MyIDCare identity protection service."

The MyIDCare software platform is the most advanced of any identity protection service in the market today. Built on a cloud-native, highly secure, microservices architecture, ID Experts is able to more rapidly innovate and add new services to this leading identity protection and digital privacy product than any other in the space. ID Experts proudly serves millions of individuals and families across the United States and is pleased to improve usability with an elegant, native mobile app.

The MyIDCare mobile app is immediately available for download from the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store and supports iOS- and Android-compatible mobile phones.

About ID Experts

ID Experts® is the leading pure-play data breach and identity protection services privacy technology company. MyIDCare™, its flagship digital privacy and identity protection product, is built on a secure, SaaS cloud-native platform that utilizes an agile delivery system. As the largest provider of identity protection services to the U.S. government and a trusted provider to Fortune 500-sized companies and millions of Americans, ID Experts delivers lasting peace of mind from privacy cyber risks.

