ID Experts® President and CEO Tom Kelly Briefing Senate Staffers on Consumer Privacy Risks from Social Media Platforms

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ID Experts President and CEO Tom Kelly briefed U.S. Senate staffers and other decision makers with a presentation on "Social Networks: How to Make Your Social Safe Because Others Won't" during the U.S. Senate's Cybersecurity Monthly Roundup. The Monthly Roundup is designed to educate Senate staffers with the pressing needs facing America's online systems and consumer safety.

Tom Kelly, president and CEO of ID Experts, commented, "Many Americans live in fear that their personal data is compromised, stolen or manipulated just by using social media and other digital platforms. It's essential that Congress knows how to take concrete steps to protect people's privacy. Further, it is important that Members of Congress and their staff members know what steps to take to protect their own platforms. I'm honored to have been chosen to inform U.S. legislators and their staff on one of today's most pressing issues."

During his presentation Tom covered topics ranging from the history of social media platforms' abuse of consumer privacy which include unauthorized data sharing and system vulnerabilities, lack of consumer alternatives, and steps users can take to protect themselves. View his remarks here. For more information about how to protect your social media platforms, visit myidcare.com/socialsentry .

