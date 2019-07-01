ID Incognito Launches - A Web App For Online Privacy

MELBOURNE, Fla., July 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Incognito is a new web app dedicated to protecting your personal information online. The app was made in response to the growing need to provide personal information in order to use services online, specifically phone numbers and email addresses.

The app works by providing phone number and email address aliases for users to give as info whenever signing up for services, subscriptions, or anything else requiring personal info online. The app filters communications from the things users sign up for and forwards emails to users. Forwarding can be turned off at any time. If a user replies to a text message or email from a site, ID Incognito receives the reply and forwards it for the user. But the user's real email and phone number remain confidential.

The philosophy behind the app is to create a sense of agency over personal info while still being able to use online services such as subscriptions, online shopping, streaming etc. It also protects users from unwanted spam emails and phone calls or outside solicitation should your information be sold to a third party.

The founders were inspired to develop the app when a streaming service they were signing up for asked that they give a phone number. "ID Incognito was created in response to a personal need my wife and I had: How can we interact with online merchants and services, while still ensuring our personal privacy?" says founder Chris Wilson on the app's blog. He and co-founder Reed Harrison have worked together in computer security for over 20 years, and they, along with Chris' wife Allison, hope their app will empower its users to take advantage of all the internet has to offer without having to worry about their online information being abused or compromised.

