ID Plans Unveils AI-Powered Tenant Canvassing Capabilities for Commercial Real Estate Operators

AI Predictive Prospecting works across ID Plans ecosystem to improve the entire tenant prospecting and selection lifecycle

LAS VEGAS, May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- (ICSC Las Vegas Booth #3077K) ID Plans, the property intelligence suite for commercial real estate, today revealed AI Predictive Prospecting, which works across ID Plans products to significantly improve tenant prospecting and selection processes. The new capabilities augment existing suite features so leasing teams, asset managers, and portfolio managers can make informed leasing decisions and streamline application processing, payment, and ongoing tenant lifecycle management. AI Predictive Prospecting is trained on ID Plan's proprietary data, built over 25 years to encompass more than 500 types of data points across 3B square feet of commercial real estate.

"Tenant selection is one of the highest-impact decisions in retail CRE — and one of the least scientifically informed processes. Until now, tenant placement has required fragmented, human-heavy workflows driven by misaligned incentives, incomplete data, and anecdotal judgment," said Jeff Landry, ID Plans chief executive officer. "ID Plans AI-powered tenant recommendations transform the tenant selection process from an intuition-led gamble into a data-driven system that continuously builds institutional knowledge and decision confidence."

AI Predictive Prospecting enhances workflows within ID Plans products to improve tenant canvassing, space evaluation, and due diligence within a connected experience, leaving all decisions to human personnel. ID Plans provides tenant decision recommendations on ID Cloud, offers tours to selected tenants through ID 360, and processes applications in ID Tenant. Select features include:

Leasing agent dashboard: A dashboard for leasing agents to monitor their portfolio, track leasing activity, and access AI-driven tenant recommendations.

A dashboard for leasing agents to monitor their portfolio, track leasing activity, and access AI-driven tenant recommendations. Executive dashboard: A portfolio-level dashboard providing senior leadership with visibility into leasing performance, vacancy trends, tenant quality, and portfolio health.

A portfolio-level dashboard providing senior leadership with visibility into leasing performance, vacancy trends, tenant quality, and portfolio health. Templated outreach: Pre-filled, customizable messages to accelerate outreach, so leasing users can contact tenant prospects directly with personalized pitches for the space.

Pre-filled, customizable messages to accelerate outreach, so leasing users can contact tenant prospects directly with personalized pitches for the space. Optimized tenant application: An updated workflow with integrated background check capabilities for thorough tenant vetting and streamlined selection intelligence.

AI Predictive Prospecting is currently available to an exclusive early access list opening at ICSC Las Vegas and will be fully released in Q3 2026. ICSC attendees can receive a demo at ID Plans booth #3077K. Interested leasing teams, property managers, and operators can learn more at www.idplans.com.

About ID Plans

ID Plans is a property intelligence suite for commercial real estate designed to take a space from vacant to occupied to renewed. The company was founded in 1999 and uses a nationwide field staff, 3D cameras, and aerial drones to create full space profiles for retail, office, industrial, manufacturing, and government buildings. ID Cloud is a centralized commercial property management operating system that powers the ID Plans product ecosystem, which is a fully integrated set of solutions for end-to-end tenant management, exterior asset management, virtual property tours, proactive maintenance intelligence, and more. Learn more at www.idplans.com.

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SOURCE ID Plans