ID Privacy AI and Poku Labs Launch LiveCheck™ -- The First Real-Time Approval-in-the-Loop System for Enterprise Conversational and Agentic AI

LiveCheck™ introduces a breakthrough capability: allowing AI agents to pause a live conversation, request human approval, and return seconds later with an informed, policy-aligned decision. It is the world's first real-time, human-guided agentic AI workflow built for enterprise-grade trust, compliance, and accountability.

CAPE CORAL, Fla. and SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Nov. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Privacy AI, a leader in privacy-first, voice-native conversational AI systems, and Poku Labs, an innovator in real-time human-in-the-loop orchestration, today announced LiveCheck™, a new technology that brings Approval-in-the-Loop (AITL) to enterprise conversational AI.

Built to support voice-first AI agents, SMS, chat, and email-driven workflows, LiveCheck™ gives enterprises a scalable, compliance-ready way to merge AI autonomy with human judgment —in real time.

A New Standard for Enterprise AI Accountability

"Autonomous AI is powerful, but accountability is what makes enterprise AI deployable at scale," said Albert Thompson, CEO of ID Privacy AI. "With LiveCheck™, a voice agent can put a caller on hold, contact a manager, receive real-time approval—even with conditions—and return to the call with a fully aligned response. That's not automation; that's true human-AI collaboration."

"LiveCheck™ brings human-in-the-loop intelligence directly into the flow of live AI interactions," said Christina Liu, Co-Founder of Poku Labs. "Managers can respond via text, Slack, WhatsApp, or a call. The AI agent instantly interprets the response, applies context, and continues the conversation naturally. It creates a continuous collaboration loop—not a handoff."

How LiveCheck™ Works (Voice-First Example)

1. Pause & Trigger

When an AI agent reaches a policy boundary—pricing limits, refund thresholds, verification requirements, or emotional/context triggers—it activates an AI escalation engine powered by LiveCheck™. The agent pauses naturally and initiates a human approval request.

2. Request for Approval

The AI sends managers a real-time message through SMS, secure chat, or an internal console, including complete context:

"Customer requested $750 off; standard limit is $500. They also want us to hold the vehicle overnight. Approve exception?"

3. Manager Responds with Context

Managers approve, deny, or add conditions:

"Approve $750 if they sign today. Hold vehicle until 6 PM."

LiveCheck™ interprets the reply, updates its logic, and proceeds instantly.

4. Return to Conversation

The agent resumes the call with a natural, human-like update:

"I checked with my manager — great news, we can extend the $750 savings and hold the vehicle until this evening."

5. Audit, Compliance & Learning

Every event is logged, encrypted, auditable, and analyzed to strengthen future policy adherence and improve decision boundaries across the enterprise.

Why LiveCheck™ Matters for Enterprise Conversational AI

Trust at Scale:

Human input is embedded directly into the real-time conversation workflow - not after the fact.

Smart Boundary Detection:

AI triggers based on tone, confidence, context, and policy ensuring LiveCheck™ activates only when necessary.

Voice-Native Customer Experience:

Customers experience a natural "let me check with my manager" flow - no robotic escalations.

Enterprise Compliance & Governance:

Encrypted approvals and policy-aligned workflows support GDPR, CCPA, and SOC 2 requirements.

Privacy-First Infrastructure:

Powered by ID Privacy AI's zero-leakage, encrypted, privacy-by-design architecture.

Continuous Learning Loop:

Every Approval-in-the-Loop event strengthens model intelligence and future decision accuracy.

Early Enterprise Use Cases

Automotive Retail & Service:

AI negotiates trade-in offers or incentives in real-time, triggering LiveCheck™ for discount approval or same-day decisioning.

Financial Services & Banking:

Agents handle credit extensions, waivers, and exception-based approvals with human oversight built into the workflow.

Real Estate & Property Management:

AI assistants confirm showings, deposits, or lease adjustments - brokers approve via text or chat.

Customer Experience & Call Centers:

Refunds, credits, and compliance exceptions receive manager approval in seconds, boosting first-contact resolution.

Enterprise Operations & Procurement:

Invoice approvals, vendor thresholds, and policy-driven workflows are validated in real time with full auditability.

LiveCheck™ lays the foundation for agentic AI systems —AI agents working collaboratively with human supervisors across sales, service, finance, and compliance. "Enterprises don't just need AI that speaks," said Thompson. "They need AI that acts responsibly. LiveCheck™ ensures every approval, every exception, and every decision aligns with human judgment and brand standards."

To explore how LiveCheck™ integrates into your conversational AI ecosystem, connect with our enterprise team for a technical briefing and pilot evaluation.

Technology Name: LiveCheck ™

LiveCheck Core Capability: Real-Time Approval-in-the-Loop (AITL)

Real-Time Approval-in-the-Loop (AITL) Supported Channels: Voice, chat, SMS, email

Voice, chat, SMS, email Deployment: Cloud, on-premise, or hybrid

Cloud, on-premise, or hybrid Integrations: CRM, contact center, ERP, ticketing systems

CRM, contact center, ERP, ticketing systems Availability: Pilot access begins Q4 2025

Pilot access begins Q4 2025 Key Performance Metrics: Approval turnaround time Conversion-rate lift AHT reduction Compliance accuracy Call-transfer reduction CSAT improvement



The ID Privacy AI × Poku Labs partnership unites ID Privacy AI's privacy-first, voice-native agentic AI platform with Poku Labs' real-time human-in-the-loop orchestration engine. Together, the two companies are defining a new framework for enterprise AI oversight and real-time AI governance —enabling automation with confidence, compliance, and control.

About ID Privacy AI

ID Privacy AI is a privacy-first conversational and agentic AI company pioneering the next generation of voice-first AI, enterprise conversational systems, and secure, encrypted AI agents. Its proprietary native, agentic, conversational AI infrastructure empowers organizations across automotive, finance, and media to deploy AI that thinks, acts, and collaborates responsibly while protecting data at every layer. Learn more at www.IDPrivacy.ai.

About Poku Labs

Poku Labs builds real-time human-in-the-loop and orchestration technologies that make AI agents more adaptive, reliable, and enterprise-ready. Its platform enables AI agents to request guidance, approvals, and context during live interactions—turning autonomous models into collaborative, context-aware teammates.

