ID Quantique's Clavis XG: The World's First Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) Product to Obtain National Security Certification

GENEVA, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Quantique (IDQ), a global leader in Quantum-Safe solutions and Quantum Communications, today announced that its high-performance Clavis XG series, has become the first product of its class globally to receive an official national security approval from South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The QKD evaluation program of Clavis XG encompassed both the QKD system and the embedded Quantum Key Management platform (QKMS), Clarion KX. It was designed in collaboration with the Ministry of Science and ICT, and the evaluation testing and validation were performed in collaboration with the National Security Research Institute (NSR), the Korea Research Institute of Standards and Science (KRISS), the Korea Information and Communication Technology Association (TTA), and the IT Security Certification Center (ITSCC), a CC (Common Criteria) certification body responsible for national security evaluation and related regulations, as well as the management of Common Criteria Recognition Arrangement (CCRA).

This national accreditation acknowledges Clavis XG as the first quantum-safe cryptography system based on quantum-physics and BB84 QKD protocol to meet stringent national security standards, setting a new milestone in the global quantum cryptography market.

While most government organizations must follow the guidelines and policies of their respective national security authorities, NSR's multi-year security evaluation effort marks a significant milestone for the global QKD industry. IDQ will continue to support the undergoing international efforts for a standardized evaluation of quantum-physics based security solutions. Independent security accreditation programs that are designed and performed by experts in national security test labs enable a higher degree of confidence necessary for the migration to quantum-safe communication across enterprise and government sectors.

Grégoire Ribordy, CEO of ID Quantique, stated, "This is a massive leap forward for QKD, a physics-based quantum cryptography technology, which has successfully evolved and matured into a telecom grade security solution. We are thrilled to be able to support the cybersecurity strategy of our customers who seek to combine QKD with Post-Quantum Cryptography to mitigate the Quantum threat. The adoption of Clavis XG and Clarion KX platform will expand rapidly in the areas requiring high-level security, such as government, financial services, energy, critical infrastructure, and healthcare verticals."

The QKD approval program included rigorous and comprehensive evaluation of optical and digital subsystems of Clavis XG, as well as the software stack and protocols of the embedded Quantum Key Management System, Clarion KX.

The Clavis XG Series has already proved itself in a wide range of deployments in telecommunication network infrastructures and data centers, meeting and exceeding customers' performance requirements. With a compact 19'' rackmount 1U size, it offers the most advanced footprint in the market. Importantly, our partner interoperability program ensures our customers can immediately benefit from seamless integration with the industry leading range of network encryptors, network operation management suites, and SDNs. Together with the embedded and NIST-approved QRNG as well as the Clarion KX Quantum Key Management suite, a field proven and robust platform for complex network topologies and high SLA deployments, IDQ's partners and customers can now accelerate a cost-effective migration of network infrastructure to Quantum-Safe.

About ID Quantique

Founded in 2001, ID Quantique is the world leader in quantum-safe crypto solutions, designed to protect data for the future. The company provides quantum-safe network encryption, secure quantum key generation and Quantum Key Distribution solutions and services to the financial industry, enterprises, and government organizations globally. IDQ's quantum random number generator has been validated according to global standards and independent agencies and is the reference in highly regulated and mission-critical industries such as security, encryption, critical infrastructure and IoT – where trust is paramount.

