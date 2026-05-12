ID Signsystems Announces Acquisition to Accelerate Growth and Build a Signage Platform

ROCHESTER, N.Y., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Signsystems (IDS), a leading provider of full-service architectural signage, environmental graphics, branded environments, and wayfinding solutions, today announced its acquisition by entrepreneur James Van Thof, known for scaling and executing high-growth businesses.

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IDS will continue operating under its established brand and team while entering a new phase of investment focused on expanding capacity, enhancing technology, and accelerating growth both organically and through strategic acquisitions. The strategy is focused on expanding capabilities and geographic reach while maintaining IDS's standards for design, fabrication, and project execution.

Founded in 2005 by Paul Dudley and Katrina Beatty, IDS has built a strong national reputation for creative design, high-quality fabrication, and seamless project execution across corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and commercial environments. Under Van Thof's leadership, the company will build on that foundation by strengthening its position as a fully integrated design-build partner focused on accountability and execution at scale.

"I am incredibly excited to build on what Paul and Katrina have created," said James Van Thof, Chief Executive Officer of ID Signsystems. "IDS has a strong reputation, a talented team, and a culture rooted in quality and execution. Our focus is simple—invest in our people, expand our capabilities, and position IDS as the partner of choice for complex, high-impact signage programs."

As part of the transition, co-founder Paul Dudley will remain actively involved as Strategic Advisor and Brand Ambassador, continuing to support key client relationships and guide the creative vision that has defined IDS for more than two decades.

"Katrina and I are proud to pass the torch to James," said Paul Dudley. "He brings a proven track record of building and scaling businesses while maintaining strong teams and culture. We've built a solid foundation, and I'm confident IDS is well-positioned for its next phase of growth."

Looking ahead, IDS will focus on expanding its geographic reach, increasing production capacity, and pursuing strategic acquisitions to further strengthen its capabilities—while continuing to deliver the quality, creativity, and reliability clients have come to expect.

To learn more about ID Signsystems or to discuss a project, visit https://idsignsystems.com/.

About ID Signsystems (IDS)

ID Signsystems (IDS) is a full-service architectural signage and branded environments partner specializing in wayfinding systems, environmental graphics, and design-build execution. Based in Rochester, New York, IDS supports corporate, healthcare, education, hospitality, and commercial clients with integrated capabilities spanning design, fabrication, project coordination, and installation.

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SOURCE ID Signsystems