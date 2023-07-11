ID Signsystems Delivers Iconic Signage Solutions for The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, NY

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Signsystems (IDS), a leader in architectural signage solutions, announces the successful completion of a transformative signage project for The Strong Museum of Play in Rochester, NY. The work is part of a $75 million museum expansion located in the heart of downtown Rochester.

For the project, IDS developed iconic statement signage for new exhibit entry and admissions areas and exterior brand and informational signage to elevate the visitor experience.

A digitally-printed vinyl museum logo highlights the glass wall of the new wing.
A custom LED-illuminated and resin image-embedded informational panel.
IDS established its expertise in innovative sign design and fabrication from prior sign work for the museum and was awarded this project through a competitive bid.

IDS transformed design concepts into large 3D renderings to provide a visual representation of the proposed sign elements. Using IDS' value-engineering process, each piece was meticulously manufactured to align with the client's budget while maintaining high quality and craftsmanship.

The comprehensive signage package includes the following:

  • 12-foot Illuminated entry sign to the new Digital World exhibit, shaped like a game cartridge.
  • An overhead illuminated Admissions entry sign for the new welcome atrium.
  • An oversized vinyl window-mounted logo.
  • Exterior donor recognition signage in Riedman Plaza & Riedman Commons.
  • Five landscape-mounted visitor informational signs.
  • Custom LED-illuminated and resin image-embedded informational panels.

Katrina Beatty, CEO of ID Signsystems, said, "The Strong Museum of Play turned to ID Signsystems to design and develop the keynote architectural signage elements of their Digital World expansion. Our team worked hard to develop solutions that met the client's budget and timeline, resolved several engineering challenges, and ultimately delivered a real 'Wow' factor. This project fed the creative energy that embodies everything IDS believes in and reflects our DNA. We are lucky to have The Strong Museum of Play as a client that shares those values and encourages us to express ourselves as sign builders and placemakers."

The successful completion of this project further solidifies ID Signsystems' position as a trusted partner for creating exceptional signage solutions that leave a lasting impression.

For more information on ID Signsystems, visit www.IDSignsystems.com and stay up-to-date with ID Signsystems on LinkedIn.

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused architectural signage, placemaking, and lighting solutions. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practices, the IDS team is a powerful partner for businesses and organizations to develop their brand and environment.

