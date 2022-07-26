ID Signsystems Reimagines Rochester Museum and Science Center's Signage

Faux neon applications deliver a unique sensory experience

ROCHESTER, N.Y., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Rochester Museum and Science Center (RMSC) is a cultural attraction in Rochester, NY, that plays a vital role in the local economy, welcoming nearly 400,000 visitors annually. Until recently, the Museum's exterior signage had aged and no longer reflected the Museum's vibrancy.

Reimagined marquee sign dynamically displays Rochester Museum and Science Center's programming and events. Faux neon applications adorn Rochester Museum and Science Center's teaching labs.

RMSC selected ID Signsystems to refresh the weathered and outdated message board and add additional wayfinding signage on the Museum's campus, providing added visibility of the facility's locale and better overall navigation. IDS also designed, built, and installed interior signage including donor recognition and graphic treatments in its teaching labs.

For the exterior monument, RMSC requested a digital application: its purpose to capture the attention of passersby and advertise their programming and events with rotating messaging and visuals.

IDS replaced the monument with an updated dual-sided digital structure in the exact footprint of the old sign at 7.2 feet high by 10 feet long. Using digital LED technology for messaging display, we designed and fabricated a bold sign structure aligned with neighborhood aesthetics while meeting zoning requirements.

In addition to meeting the sign's requirements, the IDS team wanted to interject some fun into the design. Project designers and fabricators incorporated a faux LED neon element at the top of the structure, illustrating RMSC's mission of learning and play while driving increased attention to the corner's prominent new sign.

For three new wayfinding structures, IDS incorporated the Museum's updated brand scheme and campus map for increased recognition and navigation.

IDS carried the use of faux-neon applications inside the Museum, where installations were designed for three teaching labs, creating a 360-degree user sensory experience.

See the full story of IDS' digital and neon-centric signage at the Rochester Museum and Science Center Case Study.

For more information on ID Signsystems, visit www.IDSignsystems.com and stay up-to-date with ID Signsystems on LinkedIn .

About ID Signsystems: ID Signsystems has been designing and building innovative sign solutions nationally and internationally since 2005. Headquartered in Rochester, NY, IDS offers client-focused solutions in architectural signage, placemaking, and lighting. United by a multi-layered understanding of materials and industry best practices, the IDS team is a powerful partner for businesses and organizations to develop their brand and environment.

Contact: Paul Dudley

(585) 266-5750 x 208 (office)

(585) 245-2189 (cell)

[email protected]

SOURCE ID Signsystems