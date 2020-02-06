iD Tech Camps Gears Up For Its Biggest Summer Yet With New Locations in the U.S. and Abroad

SILICON VALLEY, Calif., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- iD Tech Camps, the global leader in summertime STEM education, is expanding nationally and globally – both in terms of sites and course offerings. For the first time, its 150-plus locations will include new markets such as Tucson, AZ, Northridge, CA, Colorado Springs, CO, Fullerton, CA, Gainesville, FL, Sarasota, FL, Boise, ID, Worcester, MA, The Woodlands, TX, Norfolk, VA, and Spokane, WA. This domestic expansion comes alongside significant international growth, including iD Tech's first-ever location in Switzerland (at St. George's International School in Montreux) to go along with its popular programs in Hong Kong, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and England.

Moreover, iD Tech, which was founded by a mother-daughter duo in Silicon Valley more than 20 years ago, routinely partners with leading technology companies such as Epic Games, Adobe, Sphero, and many others to develop curriculum that is innovative, relevant, and educational. New courses are regularly introduced that feature the latest technologies available, giving campers a valuable opportunity to roll up their sleeves and get a sense of what it is like to work in a technology-driven environment.

2020's new courses include (but are not limited to the following):

Quality tech education is in high demand. The Smithsonian estimates that there are more than 2.4 million unfilled STEM jobs in the United States alone and many schools do not offer comprehensive STEM education programs. This makes summertime and extra-curricular STEM education even more important.

iD Tech operates STEM camps at more than 150 locations worldwide and holds year-round Online Private Lessons for the more than 50,000 students enrolled in its programs. iD Tech recruits instructors from top technology schools such as Caltech, NYU, and RIT, and alumni of the camps have gone on to work for some of the world's leading technology firms, including Google, EA, and Disney. The company is committed to the principle that every student, regardless of gender, race, or socioeconomic status, deserves access to a quality, sustained STEM education. iD Tech has robust tuition assistance and social impact programs, providing life-changing STEM experiences to underrepresented communities. Since iD Tech's inception, the company has donated more than $5 million in scholarships to more than 7,000 students. More information on these programs is available HERE .

iD Tech has invested heavily in gender equity and in bringing more girls and women into STEM. In 2014, iD Tech introduced Alexa Café (named for the company's co-founder), an all-girls program for ages 10-15 which blends tech, entrepreneurship, and social activism in a collaborative, café-like setting. Since the introduction of Alexa Café, the percentage of female enrollment across all iD Tech programs has more than doubled, and the company is committed to achieving 50/50 gender parity.

"This will be our 22nd summer of preparing students for the future," said iD Tech CEO Pete Ingram-Cauchi. "We have a proven track record of readying young people for careers in the technology sector and are so excited to be able to offer our camps in more locations worldwide than ever before. Our highly-successful all-girls, Alexa Café program is home to some especially enticing new courses, and we can't wait for the summer."

ABOUT iD TECH CAMPS

iD Tech is the world leader in summertime STEM education and believes that all students deserve a quality tech education. The family company was founded by two women over 20 years ago in Silicon Valley and now operates summer camps at more than 150 locations across the nation with an annual student body of more than 50,000. Course topics include coding, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, robotics, and game design. iD Tech is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and is committed to gender equality. For more information, visit www.idtech.com .

