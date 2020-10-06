iD Tech is Revolutionizing STEM Learning with Fun, Personalized Online Math Lessons

The best-in-class tech education company revolutionized summer back in 1999 by blending fun STEM learning with the traditional camp experience, and then again by bringing that entire experience online when COVID arrived.

Both the in-person and virtual programs have been tremendously successful given the desire for quality STEM education, yes, but also because the programs are built around student interests in order to maximize inspiration and engagement.

Today presents a new challenge. With in-person school attendance being pushed back for a number of districts, and knowing that even when kids do return to the classroom the new learning environment will take some getting used to, it's anyone's guess as to how long it will be before student life is once again "normal."

This prolonged uncertainty and disruption is requiring kids and teens to adapt to new learning scenarios, which means valuable knowledge might be left vulnerable, and important skills potentially left on the table when all is said and done.

In fact, a recent study by iD Tech found that 62% of parents with a student in an online or hybrid program for their everyday schooling say their child's experience is lacking individualized attention; and that 52% of students are bored—two factors that greatly hamper the ability to learn and retain.

"Let's face it, many students don't love math—but why not?" said Pete Ingram-Cauchi, CEO of iD Tech and father of three school-aged children. "Kids probably weren't thrilled with the idea of coding either, that is, until we made it fun and intriguing by connecting it to things they already like and enjoy, and customizing the delivery so it carried personal significance. And that's our goal here—to ensure that students don't just go through the motions to earn a passing grade in their math courses, but to help them really latch on to math as an interest and something they look forward to."

With the same energy and personalized approach they've always been known for, iD Tech is out to disrupt the traditional definition of tutoring, giving students what they need in order to get help with math, or to push themselves further ahead in its many subjects—from algebra to advanced areas of calculus, trigonometry, and more.

"No matter the skill level of the student, it's important to make it fun and tailored to them as an individual. Tougher concepts shouldn't equal less fun!" Said Ash Smith, an Online Private Lessons instructor with iD Tech. "I am always on my toes and learning how to help incorporate different aspects of their lives into their work, and it helps keep my imagination flowing."

iD Tech has spent over 20 years crafting life-changing learning experiences for kids and teens, with virtual and in-person programs designed for long-term mastery.

Going back again to the proven approach that combines relevant and much-needed STEM offerings with live lessons from tech rockstar instructors - and accounting for today's new educational challenges - iD Tech is leading students toward pre-collegiate excellence and beyond.

ABOUT iD TECH

iD Tech is the world leader in youth STEM education and believes that all students deserve quality tech education. The family company was founded by a mother and daughter duo over 20 years ago in Silicon Valley and operates year-round online programs, in addition to summer camps at more than 150 top universities worldwide. Course topics include coding, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, robotics, game design, and math. iD Tech is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and is committed to gender diversity. Since its inception, iD Tech has donated more than $5 million in life-changing educational experiences to underrepresented communities. For more information, visit www.iDTech.com .

