iD Tech Saves Halloween with a Giveaway of a Billion Pieces of Candy in Roblox

Trick-or-treaters ages 7-17 can RSVP to the event which runs from Friday, October 30th through Sunday, November 1st. iD's Halloween Block Party is free to play and easy to join. "We've created an awesome experience for kids with festive challenges they'll never forget," said Marissa Croniser, one of iD Tech's in-house Roblox Developers. "Players can virtually visit our "Trick-or-Treat Street" and collect in-game items in lieu of candy to build their scores, and even be featured on our leaderboard."

"After my wife and I observed a lively online discussion about whether or not kids should trick-or-treat this year, we knew this Halloween was going to be a bummer for our kids. At work we rallied the iD Tech team and took it as our charge to save Halloween for our students. Roblox was the perfect home to connect with our community, offering an entire virtual world for students to explore in the spirit of Halloween," said Ricky Bennett, iD Tech's VP of Innovation and Partnerships. "Our hope is that our event will spark curiosity in STEM, specifically Roblox, which we use to introduce students to coding and game development."

For over 20 years, iD Tech has driven innovation in STEM education, and this latest development is no exception. There is no question that social distancing has thrown a number of curveballs into the education sphere, and even into parents' daily lives, as remote schooling and hybrid schedules have changed the way kids socialize and experience daily life. More than ever, kids need well-designed, engaging resources, while parents need resources to ensure their children's developmental and social needs are met.

Kids deserve to enjoy Halloween, and parents deserve peace-of-mind knowing their children are safe. This is exactly what motivated iD Tech to create something unique that speaks to the moment. Halloween is known for being a social holiday, with laughter, fun, candy, costumes, and a little bit of spookiness. To this end, kids can join their friends online to play and compete together and go on a Roblox quest for a billion virtual candies. Side benefit to parents - they won't need to worry about cavities or a weeklong sugar high.

Since iD Tech announced the event, over 100 families are RSVPing every hour. With thousands of students already signed up for the event, be sure to reserve your spot today so you can join in the fun October 30-November 1. Simply RSVP to the free, virtual event here: https://learn.idtech.com/halloween/ .

iD Tech is the world leader in youth STEM education and believes that all students deserve quality tech education. The family company was founded by a mother-daughter duo over 20 years ago in Silicon Valley and operates year-round online programs, in addition to summer camps at more than 150 top universities worldwide. Course topics include coding, 3D modeling, artificial intelligence, robotics, and game design. iD Tech is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and is committed to gender diversity. Since its inception, iD Tech has donated more than $5 million in life-changing educational experiences to underrepresented communities. For more information, visit www.iDTech.com.

