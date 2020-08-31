ID Technologies Awarded DPI 2020 BPA

ASHBURN, Va., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ID Technologies, LLC, a mission-driven IT partner to the US Federal Government, announced today that it has been awarded all 11 categories of the Digital Printing and Imaging (DPI) 2020 Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the USAF Air Force Installation Contracting Center (AFICC), 771st Enterprise Sourcing Squadron Information Technology Contracting Flight (771 ESS/EGI). As a BPA holder, ID Technologies will continue to provide all end user printing and imaging devices (single-function printers, multi-function printers, scanners, large-format printers/plotters, handheld printers, etc.), associated consumables, peripherals and incidental services to our Air Force customers within the federal government.

Out of 18 submissions, ID Technologies was one of only five awarded partners. ID Technologies is uniquely qualified for this award, having been on the DPI contract for the past ten years and winning the two previous BPA's. This newly awarded BPA solidifies ID Technologies on the contract for the next five years, contingent upon maintaining a valid GSA FSS 36, 70 or 75 contract.

Under this BPA, ID Technologies is amongst a select group of companies able to fulfill delivery orders from Air Force users, authorized Air Force contractors, and the Office of Secretary of Defense (OSD) seeking to acquire IT commodities and solutions. ID Technologies will assist in supporting Air Force mission needs that require products ranging from basic office printers and scanners to high-end performance printers supporting CONUS and OCONUS operations.

"ID Technologies is extremely proud to be awarded the DPI 2020 BPA. This is an incredible win for IDT on what was a tough competitive landscape," states Chris Oliver, President of ID Technologies. "Through this contract, our team will continue to deliver the ID Technologies value of making it simpler for Federal government customers to buy and use IT fit for their purpose."

