ID2020 Alliance announces new additions to Board of Directors

ID2020 is a growing global alliance of international NGOs, private companies, and UN agencies working together to address the lack of recognized identity that affects more than one billion people around the world. Alliance partners are committed to using technology to accelerate access to digital identity for those living without a recognized form of identity. We set global technical standards and finance projects to implement digital identity solutions that are personal, private, portable, and persistent. Partners include Accenture, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Hyperledger, iRespond, Kiva, Mercy Corps, Microsoft, and UN-ICC.

"We are thrilled to have such an inspirational group of individuals — all cutting-edge in their respective fields — join our board," said Dakota Gruener, Executive Director of the Alliance. "ID2020 has always been governed by strong leaders who are dedicated to our mission of providing a decentralized, privacy-ensuring, user-controlled digital identity. Our new board members all embody this ethos."

Berkley, Cameron, Masters, and Treat join ID2020's expanded Executive Board, composed of individuals from the banking, technology, public, and international sectors. Other Board Members include: John Edge, Co-Founder and Chairman of ID2020; Chip Dempsey, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at the Options Clearing Corporation (OCC); Elana Broitman, Director of New America NYC; and Oliver Bussmann, Founder of Bussmann Advisory.

Dr. Seth Berkley is a leader in the global health field. He founded the International AIDS Vaccine Initiative (IAVI) in 1996, and currently leads Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance as CEO. "Digital identity has the capacity to enable access to vital, life-saving services in many different development and humanitarian contexts, including by accelerating access to basic health care systems," said Dr. Berkley. "I am excited to join ID2020's Executive Board, and guide the organization and partners in harnessing innovative technologies and multi-sectoral collaboration to benefit the world's most vulnerable populations."

Kim Cameron is Microsoft's Chief Architect of Identity. He is the originator of the 7 Laws of Identity, published in 2006, which codified best practices for architecting digital identity solutions. Of his appointment to the ID2020 Executive Board, he notes: "We're excited at the opportunity to work with ID2020 to use a set of new emerging technologies in ways that will empower people around the world and enhance their personal privacy."

Blythe Masters is the CEO of Digital Asset, a financial technology firm. Masters joined Digital Asset in 2015 after 27 years at JP Morgan, where she served in various senior positions, including on the bank's Executive Committee. "I am delighted to join the board of ID2020, an organization dedicated to dramatically accelerating global access to digital identity," said Masters of her appointment to the ID2020 Board. "ID2020's open and collaborative model will enable the world's most vulnerable populations to access secure, digital identification. I'm excited to lend my experience in financial services and technology to guide the future of the organization."

David Treat leads Accenture's blockchain practice, and is also a board member of Linux's Hyperledger and the Ethereum Alliance. Paul Daugherty, Accenture's Chief Technology & Innovation Officer, said: "We congratulate ID2020 and this outstanding group of new directors. As an innovation-led company, Accenture is committed to delivering technology innovations with purpose. David Treat's broad expertise in distributed ledger technology makes him an outstanding addition to the ID2020 board at a time where privacy and digital security are more important than ever. Accenture is proud to support ID2020 and pleased to have one of our leaders join its board."

About the ID2020 Alliance

The ID2020 Alliance is an innovative public-private partnership committed to improving lives through digital identity. The Alliance brings together multinational institutions, philanthropy, business, and governments to set the technical standards for a safe, secure, and interoperable digital identity that is owned and controlled by the user. It funds high-impact pilot projects that bring digital identity to vulnerable populations, and uses the data generated to find scalable solutions and inform public policy. Partners include Accenture, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Hyperledger, iRespond, Kiva, Mercy Corps, Microsoft, and United Nations International Computing Centre.

