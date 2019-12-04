ID2020 Alliance appoints Garry Conille, former Prime Minister of Haiti, as Board Chair

NEW YORK, Dec. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The ID2020 Alliance, an innovative public-private partnership committed to improving lives through digital identity, today announced that Dr. Garry Conille, former Prime Minister of Haiti, has been appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors for a four-year term.

"Garry's expertise as a leader in international development and policy will inform our work and guide our strategic direction in the years to come," said ID2020 Alliance Executive Director Dakota Gruener. "We are thrilled to welcome Garry to the board, and we look forward to working with him as we support the development and implementation of digital identity solutions that align with our principles."

A former Prime Minister of Haiti, Conille has more than 20 years of experience working in the public and social sectors. Conille is currently the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations Country Team in Burundi and has held a variety of leadership roles over the course of his 15-year career in the UN system. Before joining the UN Country Team in Burundi, he served as Under Secretary General for Programmes and Operations at the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

Conille served as senior advisor to former Liberian President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in her role as co-chair of the UN High Level Panel on the Post-2015 Development Agenda. He also served as chief of staff to former U.S. President Clinton when Clinton served as UN special envoy to Haiti following the country's 2010 earthquake.

"Digital identity has tremendous potential to help countries around the world tackle a variety of pressing issues, from human trafficking to healthcare service delivery," Conille said. "I am excited to join the ID2020 Alliance in shaping the development of these solutions so that as many people as possible can be empowered to assert their identities safely and securely."

Conille holds a Doctorate of Medicine from the Faculty of Medicine and Pharmacy of the State University of Haiti, and a Master of Public Health from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. He succeeds Interim Chairwoman Blythe Masters, a former executive at JPMorgan Chase and former CEO of Digital Asset. Masters will continue as Vice Chair of ID2020's Board of Directors.

The ID2020 Alliance is an innovative public-private partnership committed to improving lives through digital identity. ID2020 is coordinating funding for identity and channeling those funds toward high-impact projects, enabling diverse stakeholders -- UN agencies, NGOs, governments, and enterprises -- to pursue a coordinated approach that creates a pathway for efficient and responsible implementation at scale. Alliance partners include Accenture, CARE, City of Austin, FHI360, Gavi, Hyperledger, IDEO.org, iRespond, Kiva, Mercy Corps, Microsoft, The Rockefeller Foundation, Simprints, UC Berkeley's CITRIS Policy Lab, and the UN International Computing Centre.

