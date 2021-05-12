ID90 Travel Partners With Artemis Consultants To Hire New CTO

DALLAS, May 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ID90 Travel welcomes airline and travel industry veteran Steve Livezey to its leadership team roster. Effective immediately, Steve takes the role of Chief Technology Officer, reporting to CEO Mike Stacy, and will oversee the development and execution of the company's global technology roadmap.

ID90 partnered with Artemis Consultants to conduct a comprehensive search to identify highly qualified technology leadership executives. These efforts resulted in Steve's candidacy and eventual hire.

"We are always innovating our technology to make sure that we keep the organization and our e-commerce platform moving forward," said Mike Stacy, CEO of ID90 Travel. "Steve brings the right combination of software development and airline industry expertise to our organization to launch us into our next phase of growth. We are excited about the contributions he will make to ID90 Travel."

Steve has held leadership roles in software architecture at Travelport, Southwest Airlines and Sabre. He also served as a Military Intelligence Officer in the US Army and is a West Point graduate. As Chief Technology Officer, Steve will be responsible for spearheading ID90 Travel's e-commerce and business to business strategies.

"ID90 Travel's solutions virtually eliminate the cost of airline staff travel programs and bring much-needed innovation, which is critical for airlines right now that are struggling during the pandemic," said Steve Livezey, CTO of ID90 Travel. "I'm looking forward to continuing the great work that's already in place at ID90 Travel and building on this strong tech foundation."

About ID90 Travel

ID90 Travel provides airlines around the globe a SaaS platform that automates and reduces costs associated with airline employee travel programs. It is a one-stop, comprehensive solution for airlines' employee travel needs. ID90 Travel provides Online and Interline ticketing for employees to fly for leisure or company business on their own carrier or partner airlines. ID90 Travel is the first company in the airline industry to provide employee pass-travel programs with the ability to seamlessly book discounted hotels, rental cars, and cruises.

About Artemis

Artemis is a leading national recruiting firm that supports the SaaS, Technology, Data and B2B Services industries for their hiring needs in Sales, Marketing, IT, Product, Analytics and Executive Leadership roles. We exist for two primary reasons. To support companies by recruiting highly coveted and qualified candidates. And to help professionals find opportunities that positively impact their careers and personal lives.

Contact:

Chris Gardner

[email protected]

SOURCE Artemis Consultants; ID90 Travel

Related Links

https://www.artemisconsultants.net

