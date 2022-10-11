IDA Names New Board Members, Appoints Rosslyn Business Improvement District President Mary-Claire Burick

ARLINGTON, Va., Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At its annual conference held in September, the International Downtown Association (IDA) announced Rosslyn Business Improvement District (BID) President Mary-Claire Burick as its newest member to the Board of Directors. Burick's appointment is a result of her eight years of membership and active involvement with the organization.

The International Downtown Association is a world leader and champion for vital and livable urban centers. It maintains a wide array of resources on best practices, successful strategies, trends and research to ensure its members are at the forefront of the industry. Along with her Board colleagues, Burick will focus on innovations in place management, along with solutions needed to support neighborhood services and economic development efforts.

"It's a privilege to join this Board alongside many distinguished colleagues and leaders across North America," said Burick of her appointment. "The pandemic taught us that innovation is key to supporting and evolving our cities. I believe that strong cities start with strong BIDs, and I look forward to bringing my previous Board experiences to the table to help tackle the most critical urban issues of the day."

Rosslyn, the premier mixed-use neighborhood in the Washington, DC region, offers an urban hub rich in culture and diversity, thriving with vibrant businesses and a community. As part of the BID, Burick and her team connect businesses to each other and to their customers, providing the community with the resources it needs to thrive.

"IDA is pleased to welcome Mary-Claire Burick to the Board of Directors to augment our capacity to strengthen IDA's value for our members. Ms. Burick's commitment and vision will be a true asset," says David Downey, IDA President and CEO. "We are impressed with the growing vibrancy in the Rosslyn community, the innovation coming from the Rosslyn BID, and the expertise Ms. Burick shares throughout our profession."

About Rosslyn Business Improvement District

The Rosslyn Business Improvement District provides high-quality, customer-oriented services designed to define, enhance, and continually improve Rosslyn for those who work, live, visit, and do business here. As a resourceful and collaborative organization, we work in partnership with our key stakeholders and Arlington County to create a welcoming, creative, thriving environment that supports Rosslyn's residents and a wide range of business types, from innovative start-ups to established Fortune 500 companies and international associations. We take an active leadership role in all that we do, serving as a collaborator, community builder, and agent of positive change. For more information, please visit www.rosslynva.org .

About International Downtown Association

IDA is the premier organization for urban place professionals who are shaping and activating dynamic city center districts. Our members are city builders and downtown champions who bring urban centers to life, bridging the gap between the public and private sectors. We represent an industry of more than 2,500 place management organizations, employing 100,000 people throughout North America and growing rapidly around the world. Founded in 1954, IDA is a resource center for ideas and innovative best practices in urban place management. For more information, visit www.downtown.org .

