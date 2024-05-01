IDAC and IDIF Announce Strategic Partnership, MonaLisa Como Named CEO and President in New Alliance

NEW YORK, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Institute for Diversity and Inclusion in Finance (IDIF, Inc.) is joining forces with the Investment Diversity Advisory Council, Inc. (IDAC) to create a more unified approach to financial inclusion. In this exciting new venture, IDIF, Inc. will be renamed "The IDAC Foundation" and expand its focus to include financial literacy and education. Both organizations will be led by former IDIF executive, MonaLisa Raass Como, as the newly appointed CEO of IDAC, Inc. and President of The IDAC Foundation.

IDAC actively champions innovative solutions for capital and talent maximization. With over $18 trillion in assets through its membership of industry leaders, IDAC's members are a driving force in advancing financial inclusion. IDAC Founder & Chair Sam Austin stated, "IDAC has experienced meteoric growth since inception and today we are taking a quantum leap forward. We have long admired IDIF's philanthropic focus on DEI and MonaLisa's proven leadership. Our new structure and leadership allow IDAC to play a pivotal role in uniting our collective forces in financial inclusion."

Former IDIF Chair and now IDAC Foundation Chair Kate Murtagh remarked, "with IDAC's commitment and active engagement in leading change, they are a natural complement to our community of thought leaders and collaborators. We are eager to include the IDAC members to IDIF's open community of transparency and inclusion as the new IDAC Foundation. I look forward to this new chapter for IDIF and MonaLisa's expanded role in leading our organizations."

Ms. Como has a proven track record in leading large and complex transformations at scale with over two decades in financial services, most recently at PayPal and Capital One. "I am honored to lead the IDAC and IDIF organizations during this transformative period", says Ms. Como. "Together, we are poised to reshape financial inclusion at its core."

About IDAC and The IDAC Foundation

IDAC is a 501(c)(6) not-for-profit membership-based industry organization that empowers collaboration that unites the financial sector to champion and identify innovative solutions for capital maximization. IDAC's network of leaders strives to create superior outcomes for stakeholders, with financial inclusion as the core mission.

Formerly IDIF, Inc., The IDAC Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit whose sole corporate member is IDAC, unifies industry leaders and organizations through thought leadership, coalitions, and resource sharing to illuminate the path toward a more inclusive financial sector.

