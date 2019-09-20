IDACORP Increases Common Stock Dividend 6.3%

BOISE, Idaho, Sept. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an increase in the regular quarterly cash dividend on IDACORP's common stock of 6.3% to $0.67 per share. At the new rate, the indicated dividend is $2.68 per share on an annual basis.

"IDACORP's Board of Directors has approved an annual dividend increase every year since 2012, resulting in a cumulative average growth rate of over 9%," said Darrel Anderson, IDACORP President and Chief Executive Officer. "These changes represent an overall increase of 123% in IDACORP's quarterly dividend over that period. Our customer and earnings growth have allowed us to increase the dividend to shareholders, while Idaho Power customers continue to benefit from some of the lowest energy prices in the nation.

"At this time, management expects to recommend to the Board of Directors future annual increases in the dividend of 5% or more which would keep the company near the upper end of the current target payout ratio of between 50 and 60 percent of sustainable IDACORP earnings. However, we expect to further discuss with the board the appropriate target payout ratio in mid-November."

The actual declaration of dividend payments and the approval of management's recommendations are at the discretion of the Board of Directors. In determining future dividend actions, the Board of Directors will continue to consider factors such as current and projected capital requirements, the company's liquidity position and earnings, the competitiveness of the dividend yield, business cycles, credit rating impacts, legal requirements, long-term sustainability, and more. The dividend declaration, ex-dividend, record, and payable dates will be announced during the fourth quarter of 2019.

Background Information

IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE: IDA), Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000-square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. With 17 low-cost hydroelectric projects as the core of its generation portfolio, Idaho Power's more than 560,000 residential, business, and agricultural customers pay some of the nation's lowest prices for electricity. To learn more about IDACORP or Idaho Power, visit www.idacorpinc.com or www.idahopower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

