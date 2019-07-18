IDACORP Schedules Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release & Conference Call

BOISE, Idaho, July 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) will report its second quarter results on Thursday, August 1, in a news release before the stock markets open. The company will hold an analyst conference call that day at 2:30 p.m. Mountain Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss the second quarter 2019 earnings.

All parties interested in listening may do so through a live Webcast on the Internet or by calling (800) 242-0681 for listen-only mode . No passcode is needed – please ask to be joined into the IDACORP, Inc. call. The conference call logistics are posted on the company's Website (www.idacorpinc.com) and will be included in the company's earnings news release. Slides will be included during the conference call. To access the slide deck, register for the event just prior to the call at http://www.idacorpinc.com/investor-relations/earnings-center/conference-calls. A replay of the conference call will be available on the company's website for a period of 12 months and will be available shortly after the call.

IDACORP, Inc., Boise, Idaho-based and formed in 1998, is a holding company comprised of Idaho Power Company, a regulated electric utility; IDACORP Financial, a holder of affordable housing projects and other real estate investments; and Ida-West Energy, an operator of small hydroelectric generation projects that satisfy the requirements of the Public Utility Regulatory Policies Act of 1978. Idaho Power began operations in 1916 and employs approximately 2,000 people to serve a 24,000 square-mile service area in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon. With 17 low-cost hydroelectric projects as the core of its generation portfolio, Idaho Power's more than 560,000 residential, business and agricultural customers pay some of the nation's lowest prices for electricity. To learn more about IDACORP, Inc. or Idaho Power, visit www.idacorpinc.com or www.idahopower.com.

SOURCE IDACORP, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.idacorpinc.com

