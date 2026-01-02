Idaho Advanced Energy Consortium Announces Successful Selection of Its Regional Tech Hub Component Projects to Advance to Stage II for U.S. EDA Final Funding Consideration

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Idaho Advanced Energy Consortium (IAEC) is pleased to announce that all five of its component projects submitted as part of the 2025 Regional Technology Innovation Tech Hub Program have been selected by the U.S. Economic Development Administration (EDA) to proceed to the final Stage II competition for award.

The IAEC pulled together a regional team in Idaho and Wyoming to establish the Intermountain West Nuclear Energy Corridor (INEC). The INEC Tech Hub was one of only 31 regional Tech Hubs selected by the EDA in 2023, and INEC was one of only 19 of those 31 regional Tech Hubs that was invited to submit proposals under this most recent Notice of Funding Opportunity (NOFO).

Christi Gilchrist, the Executive Director of the IAEC, states, "With the support of the EDA, the INEC Tech Hub is positioned as America's premier nuclear demonstration site. This advancement secures the nation's future in energy production, economic competitiveness, and national security."

The INEC Stage I proposal to the EDA was submitted in November 2025 and consists of the following five major component projects:

Accelerating Advanced Reactor Deployment

Modernizing Fuel Management

Growing the Nuclear Workforce

Reinvigorating the Nuclear Supply Chain

Scaling Americas Nuclear Innovation

The total funding being requested by the INEC Tech Hub under this NOFO is approximately $75 million dollars to support deployment of these five component projects over the next 5 years. The EDA completed a technical and merit review of the INEC Stage I application and EDA notified IAEC in December that its proposal had successfully passed the Stage I review and was invited to submit a stage II proposal in February 2026. The EDA is expected to complete stage II grant application reviews and make awards sometime during the spring of 2026.

Kirt Marlow, President of the IAEC noted "This advancement reflects the strength of our public-private partnerships and our consortium's ability to deliver on ambitious goals. We're grateful for the EDA's confidence and eager to demonstrate how strategic investment in our Tech Hub will accelerate America's energy transition".

About Idaho Advanced Energy Consortium

IAEC was formed in 2023 to convene energy industry stakeholders to address opportunities for advancements in nuclear and other advanced energy systems. IAEC's focus is supporting the deployment of clean energy technologies such as enhanced electrolysis for bulk hydrogen production, new generation efficiencies in hydropower, and commercializing advanced nuclear technologies including small modular reactors and microreactors. For more information about IAEC go to https://idahoadvancedenergy.org/

SOURCE Idaho Advanced Energy Consortium