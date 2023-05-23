Idaho-based Blount Entities Acquires Arizona-based SunTower Machine Company

BOISE, Idaho, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blount Entities, based in Idaho, has announced the acquisition of SunTower Machine Company, a leading manufacturer of industrial machinery based in Tempe, Arizona. With this acquisition, Blount Entities is poised to expand its product line and expand its reach in the global market.

SunTower Machine Company has a strong reputation for producing high-quality machinery that is used across a range of industries. Their products are currently used in all seven continents, and their team of skilled engineers and technicians have earned the trust of customers around the world. The acquisition of SunTower Machine Company will allow Blount Entities to tap into this expertise and leverage it to create innovative new products and services.

"We are thrilled to welcome SunTower Machine Company into the Blount Entities family," said Ethan Blount, the new owner of SunTower Machine Company. "Their reputation for excellence and dedication to their customers aligns perfectly with our values, and we believe that their expertise will help us take our business to the next level."

Under the leadership of Ethan Blount, Blount Entities has become known for its commitment to innovation and customer service. The company has a strong track record of creating value for its shareholders, and it is dedicated to providing its customers with the highest-quality products and services. SunTower Machine Co's parts are a critical part of mineral testing that will allow their clients to help various companies around the world.

"I am excited about the opportunities that this acquisition presents," said Mr. Blount. "With SunTower Machine Company as part of our team, we can leverage their expertise to expand our product line and explore new markets. We are committed to continuing the legacy of excellence that SunTower Machine Company has built, while also expanding our horizons and creating new opportunities for growth."

Blount Entities will work closely with the existing management team at SunTower Machine Company to ensure a smooth transition and to continue providing the same high level of service and quality that customers have come to expect. They are excited for the opportunity of what is to come.

For more information, please contact:

SunTower Machine Company

6100 S Maple Ave

Ste 103

Tempe, AZ 85283

949-923-8234

[email protected]

https://suntowermachine.com/

https://suntowermachine.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/05/cropped-suntower-logo-4-better-jpg_vectorized-jpg.webp

SOURCE SunTower Machine Co