Idaho CTE partners with IMAGO

Theresa Golis, program quality manager for family and consumer sciences and health services at IDCTE, echoes Blunt's sentiments.

"IMAGO has a very dedicated team focused on learning success for all partners," said Golis. "Aligning lessons to the Idaho Workplace Readiness Standards and reaching to our CTE instructors individually ensures Idaho will have quality CTE experiences for our students. Thanks to IMAGO, our goal to make available a platform to help relieve the content delivery stress has been met."

About IMAGO: IMAGO (weareimago.com) provides both digital curriculum and professional development around workforce readiness which includes social and emotional learning. They have over 225 digital lessons that cover career exploration, life skills, work skills and social and emotional learning. They can be delivered through both in class facilitation and for distance learning.

About the Idaho Division of Career Technical Education: The Idaho Division of Career Technical Education (IDCTE) promotes and supports career technical education programs throughout the state. Through collaborations with local school districts, institutions, educators, and industry partners, we prepare Idaho's youth and adults for high-skill, in-demand careers.

