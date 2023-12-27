Idaho Developer Purchases 80-Acre Entitled Project in Eagle, ID

EAGLE, Idaho, Dec. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Boise Hunter Homes, a family-owned and operated luxury homebuilder and developer in Idaho, has acquired a premium 80-acre fully-entitled parcel in Eagle, Idaho from Williams Homes (Santa Clarita, CA). Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Boise Hunter Homes acquired this 80-acre entitled project in the heart of Eagle, Idaho. The view, looking east, showcases the proximity and gorgeous Boise Foothills from the future community.
This gorgeous property is truly one of the last best pieces of sizable residential real estate in the heart of Eagle. This future community will sit between Linder Rd and Park Ln along Floating Feather Rd, which is just walking distance to Eagle High School, Eagle Fire Station #3, churches, and high-demand charter schools. The future community is already entitled at the City of Eagle, and is surrounded by luxurious communities and large estate homes. The project will also be adjacent to a previous Boise Hunter Homes' community, Henry's Fork (2013-2018), which continues to be a highly sought-after place to live in Eagle.

A timeline for development on this new project is unknown at this time, and will largely depend on market conditions. With this added acreage and entitlements, Boise Hunter Homes now has not only one of the most sizable real estate portfolios in the Treasure Valley, but also continues to buy and develop the most desirable locations in the area.

Learn more about Boise Hunter Homes' current and future projects here: www.boisehunterhomes.com

About Boise Hunter Homes

Boise Hunter Homes (BHH) is a luxury homebuilder and developer in the Boise Metro (Treasure Valley) area of Idaho. Family-owned and operated since 2007, BHH has grown to become the largest move-up builder ($800K+) in Idaho. Boise Hunter Homes has distinguished itself with award-winning homes designed by renowned architects, highly desirable amenities, and the best community locations in the Treasure Valley. From the amenity-filled master-planned community of Dry Creek Ranch, to ultra-luxury view homes in Harris North and Harris East, to riverfront living in River Park Estates, BHH offers unprecedented living experiences for Idahoans seeking freedom, adventure, and new memories.

