Idaho Gastroenterology Associates Partners With WovenX Health to Expand Access to Timely, High-Value GI Care

Partnership brings specialty care in minutes to patients across Southern Idaho

through WovenX's platform: OnDemand virtual visits and Fast Track colonoscopy

BOISE, Idaho & CHICAGO, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Idaho Gastroenterology Associates (IGA), the region's leading provider of digestive health services, and WovenX Health , a specialty access platform built for today's care delivery needs, announced a new partnership to transform patient access across Southern Idaho.

Through this collaboration, IGA is deploying WovenX's platform to offer patients immediate access to specialized GI care, effectively reducing appointment wait times to just minutes while streamlining critical colon cancer screenings.

"Expanding access without compromising quality is the challenge facing every specialty group right now," said Kevin Dustin, CEO at Idaho Gastroenterology Associates. "Partnering with WovenX allows us to meet that challenge head-on. We can now offer our community a faster path to care, allowing patients to have urgent symptoms addressed or schedule procedures immediately, rather than waiting for an in-person appointment."

WovenX Health's technology platform integrates directly into IGA's clinical operations:

OnDemand GI Visits connect patients with GI-trained clinicians in under 30 minutes. Visits are documented in IGA's EMR and routed seamlessly for appropriate follow-up care.

Fast Track Colonoscopy uses a structured digital intake to identify patients eligible to proceed directly to screening, bypassing routine consults and freeing visit slots for patients with more complex needs.

"We designed WovenX Health to help premier practices like IGA maximize their existing capacity," said Sheri Rudberg, Co-Founder and CEO of WovenX Health. "This partnership ensures that a patient's zip code no longer determines their access to a specialist. By streamlining the path to treatment, we help IGA serve more patients, sooner, while keeping high-quality care within the local practice."

Across the country, specialist wait times exceeding 60 days are driving up costs and compromising outcomes. This partnership introduces a scalable, hub-and-spoke model powered by the WovenX platform. By creating new access points that allow patients to bypass the distance barrier, IGA and WovenX are advancing a sustainable care delivery model that aligns with state and national efforts to modernize rural health infrastructure. Patients can begin using the new services today by visiting https://www.idahogastro.com .

About Idaho Gastroenterology Associates

The physicians of Idaho Gastroenterology are devoted to providing quality care to the patients in the community for routine colon cancer screening, reflux treatment and other gastrointestinal disorders. Please contact our office for more information on all of the services we offer or to schedule an appointment with one of our providers.

Visit www.idahogastro.com or call (208) 343-6458 for more information.

About WovenX Health

WovenX Health delivers OnDemand Specialty Access for health systems and specialty groups. By combining clinical expertise with AI-native infrastructure, WovenX enables patients to begin specialty care immediately while keeping care within existing provider networks. The platform integrates directly into practice workflows to start workups faster, route patients appropriately, and unlock underused procedural capacity without adding staff or IT burden.

For more information, visit www.wovenxhealth.com .

