Idaho Governor Signs Suicide Prevention Act Into Law

Clark Flatt, President of The Jason Foundation, said, "Our goal with The Jason Flatt Act is not to make teachers into counselors, but rather equip them with information, tools and resources to help better identify and assist youth at-risk for suicide. There is no doubt in my mind that young lives in Idaho will be saved as a result of this very important step in youth suicide prevention."

"The Jason Flatt Act in Idaho would not have been possible without the numerous individuals and organizations that have a passion to save the lives of our youth. The Idaho Suicide Prevention Coalition led the effort to champion this legislation. Jason Foundation Affiliate Office Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center and Jason Foundation Representative Brandi Daw were instrumental to the passage. The Jason Foundation worked in conjunction with many state departments and other organizations, such as the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, to help support this very important legislation," remarked Morgan Marks, National Director of Divisions of The Jason Foundation.

The Jason Flatt Act has now been passed in 40% of the states in the U.S. The 20 states are: Tennessee, Louisiana, California, Mississippi, Illinois, Arkansas, West Virginia, Utah, South Carolina, Alaska, Ohio, North Dakota, Wyoming, Montana, Georgia, Texas, South Dakota, Alabama, Kansas, and Idaho.

About the Organization:

The Jason Foundation (JFI) is a non-profit organization dedicated to fighting the "silent epidemic" of youth suicide through educational programs for young people, educators, parents, and other community groups. JFI, headquartered in Hendersonville, TN, was founded in 1997 after the tragic death of Jason Flatt, the 16-year-old son of Clark Flatt.

For more information, please visit JFI's website, http://www.jasonfoundation.com

