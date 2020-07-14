Idaho Health Data Exchange Partners with KPI Ninja to Advance Healthcare Analytics to Improve Population Health in Idaho

LINCOLN, Neb., July 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE) , a leading provider of health information exchange solutions and services, has announced a partnership with KPI Ninja to improve the health of populations in Idaho. This partnership will provide IHDE participants interoperable technology and advanced analytics that cut burdensome data processes and instill insights to enhance health outcomes.

"KPI Ninja shares our vision and is committed to working with IHDE to maximize the usability of Idaho's Health Information Infrastructure by turning data into information and insights that providers, payers, and other stakeholders can use to assure that Idahoans receive the best health services possible." said Hans Kastensmith, IHDE Executive Director. "Our participants will now be able to choose from a comprehensive set of cutting-edge analytics and data management tools to reduce the burden of collecting and using health data for more effective health services and better population health."

KPI Ninja brings a trusted brand, proven technology and a deep focus on innovation that creates an analytics powerhouse for those looking to be successful with value-based care. Their platform, Ninja Universe, has earned NCQA's eCQM Certification, Measure Certification℠ for HEDIS® Health Plan 2020, Patient-Centered Medical Home and Patient-Centered Specialty Practice Prevalidations. This will enable IHDE participants of all sizes to leverage the benefits of these capabilities including the use of certified eCQMs as standard supplemental data for HEDIS, direct reporting to CMS for Merit-based Incentive Payment System (MIPS) and Comprehensive Primary Care Plus (CPC+), as well as a suite of predictive and risk stratification capabilities to name a few.

"With our Ninja Universe platform and IHDE's data infrastructure, we can provide payers, providers and other healthcare organizations with comprehensive, real-time analytics that uniquely overcomes the typical data barriers that hinder insights and rapid improvements," said Vineeth Yeddula, CEO at KPI Ninja. "We put information and powerful functionality into the hands of clinicians to help simplify and rapidly transition with value-based care trends."

About Idaho Health Data Exchange

Idaho Health Data Exchange (IHDE), a non-profit 501(c)(3) company, is Idaho's statewide Health Information Exchange, dedicated to meeting the needs of healthcare providers and ensuring that Idaho's citizens receive the most effective health services possible. To achieve these goals, IHDE is working with a wide-array of stakeholders and actively building a best in breed technology infrastructure to provide access to reliable data and information, combining traditional healthcare data with other data sources to help address the medical, behavioral, and social needs that influence the well-being of Idahoans. In addition to technology enhancements to improve overall performance, an array of tools aimed at improving patient outcomes will be made available to IHDE participants, including: an analytics platform, telehealth platform, a remote patient monitoring system, a social determinants of health platform, and an alerts and notifications system. As a trusted data sharing partner in Idaho, IHDE looks forward to bringing you a new suite of service offerings to improve quality of health outcomes and reduce the cost of care. For more information, visit: https://www.idahohde.org/

About KPI Ninja

KPI Ninja is a leader in healthcare interoperability, analytics and performance improvement. Using a mix of innovative technology solutions and services, they work with clients to accelerate the achievement of strategic goals through better management of key performance indicators. The platform, Ninja Universe, is aligned with initiatives led by CMS, ONC, NCQA, including holding NCQA's eCQM Certification, Measure Certification for HEDIS® Health Plan 2020, PCMH and PCSP Prevalidation; demonstrating the commitment to provide clients an effective enterprise analytics solution.

IHDE CONTACT:

Prudence Vincent

208-803-0048

[email protected]

KPI Ninja CONTACT:

Susan Price

402-681-9283

[email protected]

SOURCE KPI Ninja

Related Links

https://www.kpininja.com/

