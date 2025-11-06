Idaho® Potatoes and the American Diabetes Association® Team Up to Bust Common Nutrition Myths

EAGLE, Idaho, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of American Diabetes Month, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) and the American Diabetes Association (ADA) are teaming up to tackle common nutrition myths about one of America's favorite foods: the potato.

Idaho® potatoes are proud to be recognized by the American Diabetes Association's Better Choices for Life program, which helps consumers identify products that meet the Association's nutrition guidelines. This recognition reinforces Idaho potatoes' commitment to promoting wholesome, nutritious food choices.

"Potatoes provide complex carbohydrates, potassium, vitamin C and fiber, and can be enjoyed as part of balanced meals alongside lean proteins and non-starchy vegetables," says Sheila Varshney, RDN, Associate Director of Nutrition and Wellness at the American Diabetes Association. "When prepared thoughtfully and enjoyed in balanced portions, this versatile ingredient can fit into a healthy eating plan for people with, or at risk for, diabetes."

The new Mashing the Myth campaign addresses several long-held misconceptions, including that potatoes cause sugar spikes, lead to weight gain, or lack nutrition. Backed by ADA experts, the campaign provides science-based facts and simple preparation tips that show how potatoes can fit on the Diabetes Plate. The campaign also highlights how small shifts in preparation, like roasting, air-frying, or pairing potatoes, can transform this classic comfort food into a nourishing option for any meal.

To bring these tips to life, the ADA is hosting a free virtual cooking class, Holiday Potato Side Dishes, Three Ways , on November 6 at 4:00 p.m. PST. Chef Joel and Toby Smithson, a registered dietitian and diabetes expert, will demonstrate three diabetes-friendly potato recipes that are lighter, brighter, and full of Idaho flavor.

Readers can explore more about each myth and dive into crave-worthy Idaho potato recipes at idahopotato.com , including favorites like Grilled Potato Ratatouille Salad , Mashed Potato Omelet , and Kale Potato Nuggets .

About the Idaho Potato Commission

Established in 1937, the Idaho Potato Commission (IPC) is a state agency responsible for promoting and protecting the famous "Grown in Idaho®" seal, a federally registered certification mark that assures consumers they're purchasing genuine, top-quality Idaho® potatoes. Idaho's warm days, cool nights, mountain-fed irrigation, and rich volcanic soil give Idaho® potatoes their unique texture, taste, and dependable performance. These ideal growing conditions are what differentiate them from potatoes grown in other states. For more information, visit idahopotato.com .

