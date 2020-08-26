Idaho State Board of Education Names Curriculum Associates' i-Ready® an Approved Adaptive Technology Literacy Intervention Tool

NORTH BILLERICA, Mass., Aug. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Idaho State Board of Education recently approved Curriculum Associates' i-Ready for its Adaptive Technology Literacy Intervention Tool list for students in Grades K–3. After a comprehensive review, the award-winning program was chosen to help educators in school districts and public charter schools across the state differentiate their instruction and support students' literacy growth. Today, the i-Ready program serves more than eight million students and approximately 25 percent of all K–8 students in the United States.

"i-Ready helps teachers deliver standards-based, personalized instruction to meet students' unique learning needs," said Rob Waldron, CEO of Curriculum Associates. "Through this recent approval, we look forward to serving more educators and students across Idaho as part of the state's steadfast commitment to literacy achievement."

According to the Idaho State Board of Education, each school district and public charter school must establish an extended time literacy intervention program for students in Grades K–3 who score basic or below basic on the fall reading assessment or alternate reading screening assessment. i-Ready was chosen as an approved intervention tool to support schools based on multiple criteria, including its focus on grade-appropriate literacy skills, evidence base, parental engagement/involvement component, implementation plan and reporting, and more.

i-Ready makes the promise of differentiated instruction a practical reality for K–12 teachers and students. It combines powerful assessments and rich insights with effective and engaging instruction in reading and mathematics to address students' individual needs.

The Diagnostic provides educators with actionable criterion-referenced and normative data to deliver impactful, equitable learning experiences. Teachers administer the Diagnostic at the beginning of the school year to chart a course for their instruction and to personalize i-Ready instructional paths. A midyear and end-of-year Diagnostic helps students and teachers measure growth and have data chats. Teacher-led and personalized instruction continues throughout the year to help students address their learning gaps and access grade-level learning.

To learn more about i-Ready and the Idaho Adaptive Technology Literacy Intervention Tool list, visit CurriculumAssociates.com/Review/Idaho.

