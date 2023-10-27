Idaho State Department of Education Partners with Ellevation to Empower English Learners with Academic Language

This new partnership will enable EL Specialists and math teachers to better serve English learners (EL) by developing their academic language and key concepts for the math classroom.

  • Ellevation Math is a supplemental program that helps teachers provide access to rich language support so students can fully participate in the classroom.
  • Districts in Idaho can opt-in to Primers that build academic language, background knowledge, and problem-solving skills.
  • The partnership will enable student agency with rigorous content that promotes academic language development.

BOISE, Idaho, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Idaho schools have partnered with Ellevation, the nation's leading K-12 software solution for English learners and the educators who serve them, to provide math support aligned to state-specific standards. 

Districts can opt-in to research-backed preparation activities called Primers, which prepare ELs with mathematical academic vocabulary. Other supports, like confidence questions, give students opportunities for written practice explaining and arguing math ideas.

"The English Learner Program at the Idaho State Department of Education is excited to provide state-wide licenses to LEAs across Idaho for all English learner students. Our goal in partnering with Ellevation is to support English learners in developing their language of mathematics to support their academic achievement and increase confidence in the content classrooms. Ellevation will provide teachers with additional pre-teaching and intervention support for their multilingual learners. While historically we have focused on ELA supports, we are eager to be able to provide additional support for teachers and students in math," said Maria Puga, English Learner Program Coordinator.

The partnership will save teachers time and allow district leaders to seamlessly monitor student progress so that educators can focus on what they love – helping their English learners thrive.

"At Ellevation, our mission is to help English Learners achieve their highest aspirations. This new partnership with the Idaho State Department of Education will equip educators all across the state with the tools they need to support their students," said Teddy Rice, President & Co-Founder of Ellevation.

About Ellevation
Ellevation is the nation's leading K-12 software solution for English learners and the educators who serve them. We partner with school district administrators, teachers, and students across the nation, who use our solutions to manage complex program requirements, strengthen teacher knowledge through high-quality professional learning, and empower students with the academic language necessary for success in school.

Learn more at www.ellevationeducation.com

