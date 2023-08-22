Idaho Tech Gems Charity Golf Classic Presented by Involta Raises More Than $20K for Idaho Women in Technology

BOISE, Idaho, Aug. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Involta , an award-winning data center, hybrid IT and cloud-forward consulting firm, is proud to announce the inaugural Idaho Tech Gems Charity Golf Classic, held on August 10, raised over $20,000 for Idaho Women in Technology (iWIT). Committed to driving talent equity and advancing Idaho's technology future, iWIT works to create multiple opportunities for business connection and growth throughout the Treasure Valley, regardless of career stage, age, industry or role.

"We were proud to present this event to bring tech and business professionals together for a day of golf dedicated to supporting women in technology," said Jim Buie, President and CEO of Involta. "The over $20 thousand raised will help support Idaho Women in Technology's mission to uplift and advocate for women and girls pursuing careers in technology, connecting them with invaluable resources, mentors and partner programs. Together, with the many sponsors, Involta is honored to promote such a diverse community, supporting women throughout every step of their career across the vibrant tech state of Idaho."

More than 70 business and tech industry leaders participated in the noteworthy event, which included a scramble-format golf tournament, networking opportunities and a silent auction. Presented by Involta and the networking group Idaho Tech Gems, the high-profile event was sponsored by multiple major technology-focused organizations, including Rubrik, Sparklight and Experis, among many others.

"Involta plays a major role in our community, leveraging its tech expertise and passion for innovation to keep Idaho on the cutting edge of technology," said Jess Fuhrman, CEO and Founder of Idaho Women in Technology. "We greatly appreciate the Involta team's continuous support to amplify our message. The funds raised will help provide new opportunities for women to achieve fulfilling careers in technology across the Treasure Valley and beyond."

The ITG Charity Golf Classic is now one of several cornerstone events of Involta Cares, the company's long-standing philanthropic program reflecting its passion and commitment to giving back and driving positive change across its vast network. Involta Cares is dedicated to many initiatives, especially the advancement of women in technology, by supporting several iWIT and Idaho Tech Gems events throughout the year. On a national level, Involta Cares supports many organizations, including Girls, Inc. and the Women of the Channel Leadership Network.

For more information about Involta's community events and the company's consulting, colocation, cloud, managed services and security solutions, visit involta.com .

