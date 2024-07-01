IDAHOAN® FOODS INTRODUCES NEW INNOVATIONS IN LEADING PRODUCT LINE TO MEET ADDITIONAL CONSUMER LIFESTYLE AND VALUE NEEDS

Find Idahoan® Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes in a Variety of Formats at Grocery Stores Near You

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumer demand for value sizes and dietary/lifestyle specific offerings increases, Idahoan Foods - the leading producer of quality, packaged potato products in the United States – is proud to expand its wide product portfolio to include Idahoan® Buttery Homestyle® Value Size 12 oz Mashed Potatoes, Idahoan® Dairy-Free Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes and Idahoan® Reduced Sodium Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes.

With the mission of Real Potatoes, Real Easy™, Idahoan's leading product, Buttery Homestyle®, was the perfect base to start from in an effort to connect with more potato-loving consumers wherever they are. The new innovations include:

For the first time ever, Idahoan® Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes are available in a 12-ounce Value Size resealable pouch. Made with 100% real Idaho® potatoes and perfectly blended with real butter, you can make all 12 servings at once or make a smaller batch, reseal and save the rest for later!

Interest in plant-based foods continues to grow at a fast rate. In fact, 45% of plant-based consumers plan to increase purchase of these alternatives 1 . For these consumers, Idahoan® Dairy-Free Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes (4 oz) will be high on their shopping lists as it offers the same great taste of the original Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes, but with plant-based ingredients replacing the dairy ingredients.

. For these consumers, will be high on their shopping lists as it offers the same great taste of the original Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes, but with plant-based ingredients replacing the dairy ingredients. Other consumers have expressed a desire to reduce sodium in their overall diets2 and with Idahoan® Reduced Sodium Buttery Homestyle® Mashed Potatoes (4 oz), these consumers can enjoy all the convenience and flavor of Buttery Homestyle® but now with 30% less sodium.

"At Idahoan Foods, we feel strongly that all potato lovers, regardless of circumstances, should have easy access to the quality and convenience of our Idahoan branded potato products," said Ryan Ellis, Vice President of Marketing at Idahoan Foods. "These new innovations are a way to make our brand easier to enjoy for more people. We are so proud to be invited to new tables across the country and have Idahoan® a part of food celebrations and meal planning for more occasions and people."

To find Idahoan's newest products online or at a grocery store near you, visit Idahoan.com or shop directly on the Idahoan Shop.

About Idahoan Foods, LLC.

Combining a full-service network of professionals from field to fork, Idahoan® is a leading manufacturer of value-added potato products. Its potato processing plants and nationally recognized retail, foodservice and warehouse club brands of products along with its close relationship with its growers, allow Idahoan Foods to deliver superior quality while providing consumers Real Potatoes, Real Easy™. For more information visit www.idahoan.com.

