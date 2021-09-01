Idahoan Foods is Bringing the Ultimate Mashed Potato Experience to Sports Events, Music Festivals, and More with its 'Mashed in America' Tour

Visitors will enjoy free samples of Idahoan's top products – Buttery Homestyle ® , Four Cheese and Loaded Baked ® Mashed Potatoes. Additionally, guests can participate in festive potato-themed experiences, including an interactive "Mash a Potato" arcade-style game and potato cornhole. They will also have the opportunity to take their followers along on the journey by capturing a shareable selfie as a "couch potato."

The 'Mashed in America' tour will be kicking off its spud-tastic adventure at the NASCAR Cook Out Southern 500 at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on Sept. 4 and 5, with stops at additional NASCAR tracks, including Richmond International in Virginia on Sept. 10 and Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on Sept.16. Other exciting tour stops throughout the year include the CMA Fest in Nashville, NFL and NCAA games and Musikfest in Pennsylvania.

"At Idahoan Foods, we're passionate about spreading our love of mashed potatoes," said Wes Myer, Director of Retail Marketing, Idahoan Foods. "When it comes to Idahoan products, tasting is believing! We're excited to invite both loyal customers and soon-to-be fans alike to enjoy free samples of Idahoan Mashed Potatoes during the Mashed in America tour."

Idahoan starts with 100% real Idaho potatoes from local growers, and then washes, peels, boils and mashes them like you would at home. After cooking each batch, they simply fresh-dry the mashed potatoes so they're ready for you to prepare in minutes.

The Mashed Potato Cups are ideal for those who want to enjoy the taste of Idahoan's best in an ultra-convenient pack. Serve them as a quick snack or even as a nourishing and tasty side dish for a meal!

Idahoan Foods is working with experiential agency Entertainment 3Sixty to produce the experience. For more information about the tour, visit www.idahoan.com/tour and follow Idahoan Foods on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Idahoan Foods, LLC.

Combining a full-service network of professionals from field to fork, Idahoan® is a leading manufacturer of value-added products. Its potato processing plants and nationally recognized retail, foodservice and warehouse club brands of products along with its close relationship with its growers, allow Idahoan Foods to deliver superior quality and value to its customers. For more information visit www.idahoan.com.

About Entertainment 3Sixty Inc.

Founded in 2009, Entertainment 3Sixty Inc lives, eats, sleeps, and breathes experiential marketing. Their passion lives in bringing their brand partners to life and connecting with consumers one on one, in real time, in the real world. Meticulous attention to detail, world class execution, and white glove customer service are the foundations of each project as they connect with consumers' hearts and minds one experience at a time. From NYC to LA, the UK to the EU, their global experience has no limit. All the big agency and big media experience but with the attention you only get from a boutique, Entertainment 3Sixty Inc!

