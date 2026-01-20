IDAHOAN FOODS LAUNCHES 'GET REAL' CAMPAIGN TO PROMOTE QUICK, 100% REAL MASHED POTATOES FOR BUSY FAMILIES

Bringing 100% real mashed potatoes to families across the country for more than 65 years, Idahoan Foods is ditching the manicured, filtered lifestyle to lean into the messiness of real-life moments

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Idahoan Foods, a leading U.S. producer of 100% real mashed potato products, announced the launch of its new 'Get Real' creative campaign.

Created by The Brandon Agency, 'Get Real' highlights Idahoan's Real Potatoes, Real Easy™ promise and positions Idahoan mashed potatoes as a fast, affordable, and wholesome side dish or snack for busy families. With products ready in just minutes, Idahoan helps home cooks serve 100% real mashed potatoes with homemade taste, without spending extra time in the kitchen.

What Is the Idahoan 'Get Real' Campaign?

For over 65 years, Idahoan Foods has delivered Real Potatoes, Real Easy™. This campaign encourages families to embrace authentic mealtime moments instead of curated, time-consuming meals often seen on social media. Idahoan mashed potatoes are ready in minutes, making them the perfect solution for time-strapped home cooks who want homemade taste without the hassle. The new campaign will run across Meta, TikTok, retail, email communications, digital display and streaming.

Key Insights That Inspired the 'Get Real' Campaign*

Convenience & Speed: Meals must be fast and easy, with 65% of consumers ranking lack of time as a top meal frustration

Value & Affordability: A delicious, hearty meal must stretch the budget, with 83% of polled consumers citing Idahoan as a great value

Meal Planning Saver: Prepared in under five minutes, 73% of consumers indicate that weeknight dinners are a top usage occasion

"Through our 'Get Real' campaign, we're encouraging consumers to take back the time spent in the kitchen making complicated recipes for the things they love and to move away from curated, time-intensive meals," said Ryan Ellis, Vice President of Marketing at Idahoan Foods. "As a leader in the Potato business with 80% share of packaged potatoes, we are proud to provide a broad range of mealtime solutions for time-strapped families, so they don't have to sacrifice quality or taste for convenience."

To find Idahoan's potato products near you, visit Idahoan.com or shop directly on the Idahoan Shop. You can also stay up to date with the latest news from Idahoan by following on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

*All data points from The Brandon Agency 2025 first-party consumer research

About Idahoan Foods, LLC.

Combining a full-service network of professionals from field to fork, Idahoan® is a leading manufacturer of value-added potato products. Its close relationships with local growers, potato processing plants, and nationally recognized retail, foodservice and warehouse club brands of products, allow Idahoan Foods to deliver superior quality while providing consumers with Real Potatoes, Real Easy™. For more information visit www.idahoan.com.

