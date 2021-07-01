Idaho's largest home builder is setting a new standard for features

"With this new technology, we improve on all fronts. Our homeowners will be more connected than ever before. Now, homes under construction will have security to deter theft by ensuring our homes are locked. We'll be more efficient by being able to control the thermostat from one location. This tech just raised the bar," said Corey Barton, President/Owner of CBH Homes.

Moving forward, CBH will install Smart & Safe packages on all of their homes. "To us, it's about keeping our homeowners and our team first safe, then smart so that we can tap into more efficiencies and create a top-notch home experience with ADT," said Ronda Conger, Vice President of CBH Homes.

CBH chose to partner with ADT due to their long-standing security experience along with the flexibility of integrating different products. Google recently invested in ADT to bring new products, along with research and development, to grow their smart home technology. Read more here. ADT's technology is offering security not only to CBH's homeowners and their under construction homes but allows CBH to offer self-guided tours sooner in the process and more efficiently.

The CBH Smart + Safe Home features a smart garage door opener, smart thermostat, video doorbell, smart code front door lock, and the security panel to run it. Existing CBH Homeowners can also gain access to a special package from ADT. Learn more about the program here.

About CBH Homes:

CBH Homes has been building dreams for Idahoans for over 29 years, and for 18 of those, CBH Homes has been Idaho's #1 Builder, an Idaho Best Place to Work, now ranked #36 in the nation and proudly working with 22,000 happy homeowners. Cbhhomes.com RCE-923

SOURCE CBH Homes

Related Links

www.cbhhomes.com

