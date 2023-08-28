Idalia Storm Prep: 54 U-Haul Stores in Florida Offer Free Self-Storage

28 Aug, 2023, 16:22 ET
TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at 54 facilities across Florida to residents who stand to be impacted by Tropical Storm Idalia.
The tropical storm is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Florida later this week, potentially creating widespread flooding issues.
Accessibility to secure self-storage is always beneficial to communities before and after natural disasters.
"The National Hurricane Center is warning residents to prepare for strong storm surges and forceful winds," said Bob Magyar, U-Haul Company of West Tampa president. "Having an emergency plan in place is important. U-Haul is helping by making locations available where folks can store their belongings free for up to a month."
The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability at each facility. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs
598 W. Hwy. 436
Altamonte Springs, FL 32714
(407) 788-2815
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Apopka
1221 E. Semoran Blvd.
Apopka, FL 32703
(407) 889-5550
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19
23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Clearwater, FL 33765
(727) 796-2132
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Debary
2861 Enterprise Road
Debary, FL 32713
(386) 668-9409
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Beal Parkway
631 N. Beal Parkway
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
(850) 863-2133
U-Haul Moving & Storage of The Emerald Coast
200 Irwin Ave. NE
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
(850) 659-6113
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Walton
395 Mary Esther Cut Off NW
Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548
(850) 862-4663
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City
3307 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 W.
Haines City, FL 33844
(863) 588-0707
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle
8115 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32244
(904) 573-7940
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fouraker Road
1501 Normandy Village Parkway
Jacksonville, FL 32221
(904) 760-5786
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights
9422 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 772-8592
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill
7052 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 573-8912
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett
6805 103rd St.
Jacksonville, FL 32210
(904) 772-8207
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville
6100 Blanding Blvd.
Jacksonville, FL 32244
(904) 772-8704
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners
8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.
Kissimmee, FL 34747
(407) 479-7659
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road
2180 Belcher Road S.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 531-1072
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo
13564 66th St. N.
Largo, FL 33771
(727) 536-7849
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road
12420 Starkey Road
Largo, FL 33773
(727) 584-1660
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park
13240 Walsingham Road
Largo, FL 33774
(727) 596-0765
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood
650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd.
Longwood, FL 32750
(407) 339-0414
U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey
5631 U.S. Hwy. 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 842-8415
U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey
6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 848-2598
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Port Richey
6209 U.S. Hwy. 19
New Port Richey, FL 34652
(727) 846-7263
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee
11410 W. Colonial Drive
Ocoee, FL 34761
(407) 877-7642
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Eastlake
3182 Curlew Road
Oldsmar, FL 34677
(813) 854-5002
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange City
2395 S. Volusia Ave.
Orange City, FL 32763
(386) 228-3113
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Middleburg-Lakeside
1439 Blanding Blvd.
Orange Park, FL 32065
(904) 276-2740
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park
701 Blanding Blvd.
Orange Park, FL 32065
(904) 276-9530
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kirkman Road
600 S. Kirkman Road
Orlando, FL 32811
(407) 295-3100
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.
7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail
Orlando, FL 32810
(407) 578-2500
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor
30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.
Palm Harbor, FL 34684
(727) 771-8058
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panama City
1000 W. 15th St.
Panama City, FL 32401
(850) 769-3268
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park
4015 Park Blvd.
Pinellas Park, FL 33781
(727) 545-1723
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jasmine Lakes
10314-10340 U.S. Hwy 19
Port Richey, FL 34668
(727) 233-8522
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.
3851 S. Orlando Drive
Sanford, FL 32773
(407) 322-3167
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford
3101 S. Orlando Drive
Sanford, FL 32773
(321) 257-7587
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole
6249 Seminole Blvd.
Seminole, FL 33772
(727) 393-3569
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.
5200 Park St.
St. Petersburg, FL 33709
(727) 546-1572
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tropicana Field
975 2nd Ave. S.
St. Petersburg, FL 33705
(727) 821-0006
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capital Circle Northwest
5010 W. Tennessee St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 576-2317
U-Haul at Florida State University
2201 W. Tennessee St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 576-1159
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Ella
1580 N. Monroe St.
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 222-1389
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northeast Tallahassee
2554 Capital Circle NE
Tallahassee, FL 32308
(850) 422-0039
U-Box Moving & Storage of Tampa (U-Box only)
4001 E. Lake Ave.
Tampa, FL 33605
(813) 242-4295
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Citrus Park
6111 Gunn Hwy.
Tampa, FL 33625
(813) 962-7338
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florida Ave.
9505 N. Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 933-0499
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.
3939 W. Gandy Blvd.
Tampa, FL 33611
(813) 832-5682
U-Haul Moving & Storage of Historic Ybor City
2309 Angel Oliva Senior St.
Tampa, FL 33605
(813) 247-5936
U-Haul Moving & Storage at MacDill AFB
3826 W. Marcum St.
Tampa, FL 33616
(813) 839-2376
U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Tampa
10415 N. Florida Ave.
Tampa, FL 33612
(813) 933-2821
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Westchase
11401 W. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL 33635
(813) 855-5976
U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Tampa
4406 W. Hillsborough Ave.
Tampa, FL 33614
(813) 873-2333
U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Waters Ave.
5404 W. Waters Ave.
Tampa, FL 33634
(813) 249-9677
U-Haul Moving & Storage at Semoran Blvd.
2055 State Road 436
Winter Park, FL 32792
(407) 678-4467
In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.
About U-HAUL
Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 959,000 rentable units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.
Contact:
Andrea Batchelor
Jeff Lockridge
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone: 602-263-6194
Website: uhaul.com
SOURCE U-Haul
Share this article