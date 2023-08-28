Idalia Storm Prep: 54 U-Haul Stores in Florida Offer Free Self-Storage

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U-Haul® is offering 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box® container usage at 54 facilities across Florida to residents who stand to be impacted by Tropical Storm Idalia.

The tropical storm is moving through the Gulf of Mexico and is expected to become a hurricane before making landfall in Florida later this week, potentially creating widespread flooding issues.

Accessibility to secure self-storage is always beneficial to communities before and after natural disasters.

"The National Hurricane Center is warning residents to prepare for strong storm surges and forceful winds," said Bob Magyar, U-Haul Company of West Tampa president. "Having an emergency plan in place is important. U-Haul is helping by making locations available where folks can store their belongings free for up to a month."

The U-Haul disaster relief program applies to new self-storage unit rentals and is based on availability at each facility. People seeking more information or needing to arrange 30 days of free self-storage should contact the nearest participating facility:

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Altamonte Springs

598 W. Hwy. 436

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

(407) 788-2815

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Apopka

1221 E. Semoran Blvd.

Apopka, FL 32703

(407) 889-5550

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sunset Point / U.S. 19

23917 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Clearwater, FL 33765

(727) 796-2132

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Debary

2861 Enterprise Road

Debary, FL 32713

(386) 668-9409

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Beal Parkway

631 N. Beal Parkway

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

(850) 863-2133

U-Haul Moving & Storage of The Emerald Coast

200 Irwin Ave. NE

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

(850) 659-6113

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Fort Walton

395 Mary Esther Cut Off NW

Fort Walton Beach, FL 32548

(850) 862-4663

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Haines City

3307 U.S. Hwy. 17-92 W.

Haines City, FL 33844

(863) 588-0707

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Argyle

8115 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32244

(904) 573-7940

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Fouraker Road

1501 Normandy Village Parkway

Jacksonville, FL 32221

(904) 760-5786

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jacksonville Heights

9422 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 772-8592

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Oak Hill

7052 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 573-8912

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Wesconnett

6805 103rd St.

Jacksonville, FL 32210

(904) 772-8207

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Westside Jacksonville

6100 Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, FL 32244

(904) 772-8704

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Four Corners

8546 W. Irlo Bronson Memorial Hwy.

Kissimmee, FL 34747

(407) 479-7659

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Belcher Road

2180 Belcher Road S.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 531-1072

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Largo

13564 66th St. N.

Largo, FL 33771

(727) 536-7849

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Starkey Road

12420 Starkey Road

Largo, FL 33773

(727) 584-1660

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Walsingham Park

13240 Walsingham Road

Largo, FL 33774

(727) 596-0765

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Longwood

650 N. Ronald Reagan Blvd.

Longwood, FL 32750

(407) 339-0414

U-Haul Moving & Storage of New Port Richey

5631 U.S. Hwy. 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 842-8415

U-Haul Storage of New Port Richey

6118 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 848-2598

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Port Richey

6209 U.S. Hwy. 19

New Port Richey, FL 34652

(727) 846-7263

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Ocoee

11410 W. Colonial Drive

Ocoee, FL 34761

(407) 877-7642

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Eastlake

3182 Curlew Road

Oldsmar, FL 34677

(813) 854-5002

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange City

2395 S. Volusia Ave.

Orange City, FL 32763

(386) 228-3113

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Middleburg-Lakeside

1439 Blanding Blvd.

Orange Park, FL 32065

(904) 276-2740

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Orange Park

701 Blanding Blvd.

Orange Park, FL 32065

(904) 276-9530

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Kirkman Road

600 S. Kirkman Road

Orlando, FL 32811

(407) 295-3100

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Maitland Blvd.

7803 N. Orange Blossom Trail

Orlando, FL 32810

(407) 578-2500

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Palm Harbor

30750 U.S. Hwy. 19 N.

Palm Harbor, FL 34684

(727) 771-8058

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Panama City

1000 W. 15th St.

Panama City, FL 32401

(850) 769-3268

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Pinellas Park

4015 Park Blvd.

Pinellas Park, FL 33781

(727) 545-1723

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Jasmine Lakes

10314-10340 U.S. Hwy 19

Port Richey, FL 34668

(727) 233-8522

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Mary Blvd.

3851 S. Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

(407) 322-3167

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Sanford

3101 S. Orlando Drive

Sanford, FL 32773

(321) 257-7587

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Seminole

6249 Seminole Blvd.

Seminole, FL 33772

(727) 393-3569

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Park St.

5200 Park St.

St. Petersburg, FL 33709

(727) 546-1572

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Tropicana Field

975 2nd Ave. S.

St. Petersburg, FL 33705

(727) 821-0006

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Capital Circle Northwest

5010 W. Tennessee St.

Tallahassee, FL 32304

(850) 576-2317

U-Haul at Florida State University

2201 W. Tennessee St.

Tallahassee, FL 32304

(850) 576-1159

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Lake Ella

1580 N. Monroe St.

Tallahassee, FL 32303

(850) 222-1389

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Northeast Tallahassee

2554 Capital Circle NE

Tallahassee, FL 32308

(850) 422-0039

U-Box Moving & Storage of Tampa (U-Box only)

4001 E. Lake Ave.

Tampa, FL 33605

(813) 242-4295

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Citrus Park

6111 Gunn Hwy.

Tampa, FL 33625

(813) 962-7338

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Florida Ave.

9505 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 933-0499

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Gandy Blvd.

3939 W. Gandy Blvd.

Tampa, FL 33611

(813) 832-5682

U-Haul Moving & Storage of Historic Ybor City

2309 Angel Oliva Senior St.

Tampa, FL 33605

(813) 247-5936

U-Haul Moving & Storage at MacDill AFB

3826 W. Marcum St.

Tampa, FL 33616

(813) 839-2376

U-Haul Moving & Storage of North Tampa

10415 N. Florida Ave.

Tampa, FL 33612

(813) 933-2821

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Westchase

11401 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33635

(813) 855-5976

U-Haul Moving & Storage of West Tampa

4406 W. Hillsborough Ave.

Tampa, FL 33614

(813) 873-2333

U-Haul Moving & Storage at West Waters Ave.

5404 W. Waters Ave.

Tampa, FL 33634

(813) 249-9677

U-Haul Moving & Storage at Semoran Blvd.

2055 State Road 436

Winter Park, FL 32792

(407) 678-4467

In addition to its 30 days free self-storage disaster relief program, U-Haul is proud to be at the forefront of aiding communities in times of need as an official American Red Cross Disaster Responder.

About U-HAUL

Founded in 1945, U-Haul is the No. 1 choice of do-it-yourself movers with more than 23,000 rental locations across all 50 states and 10 Canadian provinces. The enhanced U-Haul app makes it easier for customers to use U-Haul Truck Share 24/7 to access trucks anytime through the self-dispatch and self-return options on their smartphones through our patented Live Verify technology. Our customers' patronage has enabled the U-Haul fleet to grow to 192,200 trucks, 138,500 trailers and 44,500 towing devices. U-Haul is the third largest self-storage operator in North America with 959,000 rentable units and 82.3 million square feet of self-storage space at owned and managed facilities. U-Haul is the top retailer of propane in the U.S. and the largest installer of permanent trailer hitches in the automotive aftermarket industry. We were recently named one of America's Best Large Employers (Forbes, 2023); a Best for Vets Employer (Military Times, 2022); and one of the Healthiest Workplaces in America (Healthiest Employers, 2022). Find careers at uhauljobs.com. Get the U-Haul app from the App Store or Google Play.

