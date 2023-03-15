Idan Keret has been Appointed Executive Director of Financial Services at Matrix USA

HERZLIA, Israel, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Idan Keret (46) has been appointed Executive Director of Financial Services at Matrix USA, a subsidiary of Matrix (TASE: MTRX), focusing on the US, Canadian and European markets. Under his duty, he will be entrusted to leverage Matrix's expertise in areas such as cyber, cloud computing, business intelligence, big data analysis and DevOps and integrate them into Matrix's existing activity regarding corporate financial services. Keret will work to deepen and create joint operations in these areas with new enterprise organizations and with existing customers and will also help expand Matrix's services in the field of financial crime prevention, which the company operates among global financial institutions in the areas of banking, payments, insurance and more.

Idan Keret, Executive Director of Financial Services at Matrix USA (Credit: Harvard Studios)

Keret has over 20 years of experience in the field. Now, he is returning to Matrix after previously serving as the COO of the risk and compliance consulting division, and then as the CCO of Thetaray, which provides artificial intelligence and machine learning services in the field of financial crimes. He has a bachelor's degree in computer science from the Academic College of Tel Aviv–Yaffo.

Matrix is the leading technology services company with 11,500 employees worldwide. Since its foundation in 2001, Matrix has made more than 100 mergers and acquisitions and has executed some of the largest IT projects in Israel. The company specializes in the implementation and development of leading technologies ,software solutions and products, providing its customers with infrastructure and consulting services, IT outsourcing, offshore, training and assimilation and serves as representatives for the world's leading software vendors.

The company stock is traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE) and its share is included in the TA-125 index, the prestigious index of the highest dividend yield companies. Rated by the top research and ranking companies for over 17 consecutive years as an industry leader, Matrix remains true to its reputation.

SOURCE Matrix