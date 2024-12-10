IDB BANK ANNOUNCES CHRIS DOWD AS HEAD OF SPECIALTY FINANCE

Dowd to Lead Deal-Making and Strategic Expansion Across Key Commercial Banking Segments to Drive Enterprise-Wide Growth Targets.

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank, a New York-based private and commercial bank, announced the appointment of Chris Dowd as its new Senior Vice President and Head of Specialty Finance. In this role, he will lead a portfolio in excess of $1 billion across key national business segments including Sponsor & Leverage Finance, Syndications, Asset-Based Lending and Factoring. Dowd will report directly to IDB Bank Executive Vice President and Head of New York Commercial Banking, Lissa Baum.

"We are pleased to announce Chris' appointment to the role of Head of Specialty Finance," said Baum. "Chris is a valued leader across our commercial banking segments with a notable track record of success. We are confident that under his stewardship, our newly-formed Specialty Finance business will harness the full power of our national financing capabilities to advance our position within the middle market."

Dowd's appointment is announced in tandem with the formation of IDB's Specialty Finance business, which combines the Bank's Leveraged Finance, Syndications, Factors and Asset Based lending group, signaling the next chapter for IDB's commercial banking growth story in driving enterprise-wide growth targets.

A seasoned commercial banking leader with more than 25 years of experience, Dowd joined IDB in 2012, holding several notable roles across its Sponsor & Leverage Finance, Syndications and Asset-Based Lending. Most recently, he served as IDB's Senior Vice President, Head of Syndications, Sponsor & Leverage Finance, where he orchestrated our strategic Sponsor & Leverage Finance business expansion.

About Israel Discount Bank of New York ("IDBNY" or "IDB Bank")

IDB Bank is a New-York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel's leading banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters, IDB Bank operates full-service offices in California, Florida and the tristate area, including branch locations in Brooklyn, NY, Staten Island, NY and Short Hills, NJ. The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S. and international clients.

For 70 years, IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele.

