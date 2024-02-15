IDB BANK CLOSES $31MM BRIDGE LOAN FOR ART OF NEWARK

News provided by

IDB Bank

15 Feb, 2024, 13:52 ET

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Bank ("IDB"), a New York-based private and commercial bank, closed a $31 million bridge loan for The Art of Newark, a recently completed 155-unit residential building located at 44 Irvine Turner Boulevard in Newark, New Jersey. The loan will support the initial lease-up of the upscale mid-rise multi-family building. 

"The Art of Newark brings together luxury living for the unique and vibrant community of Newark. In working with IDB, we continue to fully realize this vision, as we remain well capitalized in the final stages of this project," said Yuval Shram, President & CEO of Tay Investments.

The Art of Newark is recognized among the top luxury and full-service amenity buildings amid downtown Newark's revitalization. In addition to meticulously crafted and well-appointed living spaces, the building features luxury amenities including a Techno-gym Integrated Fitness Center, on-site pet washing and outdoor dog run, secured package room, virtual doorman system, bicycle storage, attached parking garage, outdoor courtyard, media room and lounge.

In addition to bringing brand new state of the market rate units, The Art of Newark is celebrated as an important milestone in the City of Newark and its fight against housing insecurity. The newly built development by Tay Investments, has designated 20 units (13% of the total units) under the city's Inclusionary Zoning Ordinance ("IZO"). The IZO Amendment allows Newark residents new affordable housing opportunities.

"We are proud to issue this important bridge financing facility to Tay Investments. The recent development of the Art of Newark signals the City of Newark's continued commitment to revitalization and community reinvestment. In working closely with Tay Investments, we were able to fulfill their unique financing needs and close in a timely manner as well as build a relationship for future opportunities with an established Sponsor," said Avi Lieberman, Team Leader New York Commercial Real Estate of IDB Bank.

The bridge financing provided to the Art of Newark was led by IDB Bank's Laura Greenfield, Head of New York Commercial Real Estate; Avi Lieberman, Team Leader; and Ryan Shay, Senior Analyst. Learn more and contact the team here.

About IDB Bank

IDB Bank is a New York State-chartered commercial bank and a member of the FDIC. Headquartered in Manhattan, IDB operates branch offices in Brooklyn, NY, Staten Island, NY, and Short Hills, NJ, and full-service branches in Southern Florida and Southern California. The bank offers a full-service lending platform for personal and commercial banking, trade services, and deposit products to U.S.-based and international clients. Its areas of expertise include Middle Market, Asset Based and Commercial Real Estate Lending, Factoring, Trade Finance, Apparel and Consumer ProductsHealthcareFood and BeverageHigh-TechNot For Profit & Education, and U.S. and International Private Banking. IDB also operates a syndication desk that enables administration of complex transactions.

SOURCE IDB Bank

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.