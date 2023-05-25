IDB Lab and Google Announce the Finalists of the 2023 WeXchange Women STEMpreneurs Competition

WASHINGTON, May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WeXchange, the platform of the innovation laboratory of the Inter-American Development Bank Group, IDB Lab, which connects STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) entrepreneurs from Latin America and the Caribbean with mentors and investors, and Google announced the 15 women-led companies selected in the call for the WeXchange Women STEMpreneurs Competition 2023.

The finalists will present their solutions at WeXchange 2023, which will take place on June 13 and 14 in Bogotá, Colombia, as part of IDB Lab Forum, the IDB Group's flagship innovation and technology event.
The competition received over 340 applications from 25 countries with solutions in edtech, healthtech, fintech, software as a service (SaaS), biotech, climatetech, agtech and ecommerce, among others. AVP Ventures, a venture capital fund, led the selection process involving 65 investors from 40 funds in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The selected companies are: B2Gov (Argentina), Dinie (Brazil), Enteria (Uruguay), Flevo (Argentina), GenderLab (Peru), IncluirTech (Colombia), Kaudal (Peru), MetaBix Biotech (Uruguay), Munay (Bolivia), Nippy (Argentina), SmartTerm (Trinidad and Tobago), Suncast (Chile), Sylvarum (Argentina), Taxo (Ecuador) and Vopero (Mexico).

These selected companies will participate in the Startup Academy, Google for Startups' micro-acceleration program, connecting them with technology, digital marketing, leadership, and capital-raising experts. In addition, the selected entrepreneurs will present their businesses to venture capital investors and key players in the innovation ecosystem in Latin America and the Caribbean.

The WeXchange platform seeks to make it easier for entrepreneurs to connect with other entrepreneurs and investors and participate in training and mentoring. This year the WeXchange events are happening as part of IDB Lab Forum, and the participating entrepreneurs will be able to take part in both the regular sessions of the event, as well as exclusive activities for STEM entrepreneurs, which include talks, workshops, and sessions with experts by industry and for business.

WeXchange's activities are made possible through the support of the Women Entrepreneurs Financing Initiative (WeFi).

More information about the event and registration can be found here: IDB Lab Forum

Press contact: Gador Manzano [email protected]

SOURCE IDB Lab

