IDB LIDO WEALTH ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC EXPANSION

The SEC Registered Investment Adviser Welcomes Seasoned Industry Experts to Help Drive Growth Strategy Across National Platform

NEW YORK, May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- IDB Lido Wealth, a joint venture between IDB Bank and Lido Advisors, LLC, today announced its strategic expansion to include three industry professionals. As part of this expansion, IDB Lido Wealth, an SEC Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) since December 2022, will continue to grow its national presence across strategic tier-1 markets, including New York and Florida.

Nadav H. Schwartz, Director & Senior Wealth Manager Ana Bou-Goldsmith, Senior Vice President & Senior Wealth Manager Cary Lieberman, Director & Senior Wealth Manager

Established in 2021, IDB Lido Wealth is an institutional partnership. The RIA aims to offer Lido's portfolio management strategy, specifically its innovative real estate and hedging strategies, to the Bank's domestic clients.

The recent expansion further signals IDB Lido Wealth's growing momentum. Together, the newest colleagues bring almost seven decades of combined expertise to the firm:

Nadav H. Schwartz , Director & Senior Wealth Manager – Nadav brings 17 years of experience in Private Wealth Management. Nadav provides customized investment strategies, sophisticated planning, and family-office solutions for entrepreneurs, executives, and multi-generational families. Nadav employs a holistic approach in working with clients to optimize their personal balance sheets and enhance their financial decision making. Prior to joining, Nadav developed investment portfolio allocations for high-net-worth families within the private wealth divisions of AllianceBernstein, UBS, and Credit Suisse. He currently holds the NASAA Series 65 & 63 licenses, and has the FINRA Series 7, which is currently inactive.





"As we continue to execute on our strategic expansion, I am thrilled to welcome Cary, Nadav, and Ana to our team. Each brings a wealth of experience, a proven track record of success, and a client-centered approach that is pivotal to our growth," said Karan Kanapathipillai, CEO of IDB Lido Wealth. "Their diverse expertise will greatly enhance our capabilities and ensure that we continue to provide our clients with innovative and personalized wealth management solutions. I am confident that their contributions will be instrumental in our continued success and will help us achieve our strategic market expansion."

About IDB Lido Wealth, LLC

IDB Lido Wealth, LLC ("IDB Lido") is an SEC-registered, New York-based investment adviser founded in 2021 as a joint venture between Lido Advisors, LLC and IDB Bank. IDB Lido offers a variety of services, including, but not limited to, investment management and asset allocation, financial planning, family office services, and retirement and estate planning services. IDB Lido offers these services to high-net-worth individuals, family offices, pension, defined contribution plans, profit-sharing plans, trusts, estates, charitable organizations, corporations, and other types of business entities.

About Lido Advisors, LLC

Lido Advisors is a nationally recognized wealth advisory firm headquartered in Los Angeles, California, with over $20.6 billion in regulatory assets under management and more than 30 offices across the United States. The firm embraces an active approach to asset management focused on risk mitigation and access to alternative, core, and tactical investment strategies. Lido provides a family office experience to its clients with a deep commitment to personalized, comprehensive wealth planning and access to affiliated professionals providing bespoke tax, estate, and legacy solutions. Lido is focused on creating an innovative, high-touch client experience and becoming its clients' financial life partner. For more information, please visit www.lidoadvisors.com .

About Israel Discount Bank of New York ("IDBNY" or "IDB Bank")

IDB Bank is a New-York State-chartered commercial bank, a member of the FDIC, and a wholly owned subsidiary of Israel Discount Bank LTD., one of Israel's leading Banks. In addition to its Manhattan headquarters, IDB Bank operates full-service offices in California, Florida and the tristate area, including branch locations in Brooklyn, N.Y, Staten Island, N.Y and Short Hills, N.J. The Bank provides a complete range of private banking and commercial banking services to U.S and international clients.

For 70 years IDB Bank has built its business by fostering deep relationships with its clients, rapid decision-making, and the ability to develop custom-tailored solutions for both its domestic and international clientele.

