IDBS Acquires Skyland Analytics To Extend Lifecycle Management Capabilities Of Polar™

GUILDFORD, England, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global life sciences software company IDBS announces the acquisition of biopharmaceutical manufacturing data management and analytics software developer Skyland Analytics, in a move that will create the first BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) offering that supports therapies from early development through commercial manufacturing. Skyland Analytics is best known for its Skyland PIMS® software which seamlessly combines product, process, and patient data across the biopharma lifecycle and supply chain, providing insights that accelerate process understanding and ensure product quality.

More than half of biopharma organisations1 have process data and knowledge locked away in paper, spreadsheets and disparate systems, creating quality risks & dramatically increasing the time and cost of bringing new therapies to market.

Compared to other solutions, Skyland PIMS is built from the ground up to manage and contextualize data across the clinical and commercial production phases of the biopharma lifecycle, dramatically accelerating time to insight.

"Skyland Analytics' powerful combination of deep domain knowledge and innovative software provide a new level of insight across the biopharma lifecycle," said Christian Marcazzo, Vice President & General Manager, IDBS. "For the first time, process data and knowledge can be efficiently integrated throughout all stages of the lifecycle and the complex network of internal and external teams, sites, and partners so prevalent in today's manufacturing infrastructure. We are excited to help our customers accelerate new therapeutics to market by enabling a novel level of speed, agility and insight."

"Skyland Analytics' expert team and solutions are a highly complementary addition to IDBS, extending our market position with PolarTM BioPharma Lifecycle Management."

Robert Di Scipio, founder and CEO of Skyland Analytics, says: "Our entire team are thrilled to be joining a team at IDBS who share a common purpose and vision. With IDBS' broad reach across the biopharmaceutical industry, we see significant potential to accelerate the benefits of improved process insight and understanding to more customers across the globe."

"By bringing together IDBS Polar and Skyland PIMS we are creating a uniquely differentiated offering that helps surface the data and insights needed to accelerate drugs to market. By streamlining technology transfer, creating a persistent, dynamic data backbone throughout the product lifecycle and improving process understanding, these solutions will help in the design and monitoring of more scalable, robust and higher yielding processes. This is a significant milestone in the mission to reduce the time, cost and risk of bringing new therapies to market."

Skyland Analytics' products will continue to be known as Skyland PIMS for the immediate future and the company will be integrated into IDBS immediately.

About Skyland Analytics

Based in Boulder, Colorado, Skyland Analytics was founded in 2015 with the mission to help life science companies streamline product and process data management by offering cloud-based software solutions that ensure 21 CFR Part 11-compliance, data visibility and integrity throughout the product lifecycle and supply chain.

Skyland PIMS serves as a centralized, persistent, and dynamic knowledge platform allowing for more efficient gathering, analysis, reporting, and sharing of critical manufacturing data. With PIMS™, teams will improve data integrity, remain compliant and make better, faster product and process decisions with confidence. For more information visit https://skylandanalytics.net/company/ .

About IDBS

IDBS helps research and development (R&D) teams around the world make discoveries that have the potential to transform the lives of populations worldwide. IDBS PolarTM is the world's first BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) system, a cloud-based platform designed to accelerate biopharmaceutical development by tackling the biggest challenges in process design, optimization, scale-up and technology transfer.

Our diverse customer list includes 22 of the top 25 global pharmaceutical companies, and other R&D-driven organizations in biotechnology, agricultural sciences, chemicals, consumer goods, energy, food and beverage, and healthcare serving over 50,000 researchers in 25 countries. For more information visit www.idbs.com.

